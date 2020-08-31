SA to hold roundtable with Syracuse nonprofits

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University’s Student Association will hold a roundtable with local nonprofits as part of its annual nonprofit community engagement fair this October.

The fair, which SA’s Community Engagement Committee will run, will host nonprofits and government agencies from the Syracuse area that are seeking to fill internships, as well as volunteer and paid positions.

The Community Engagement Committee will speak with local off-campus nonprofits during the roundtable, said Adriana Lobo, co-chair of the committee, at Monday’s Assembly meeting.

“This will be a great opportunity to promote our nonprofit community engagement fair, as well as the Mental Health Awareness Week,” Lobo said.

Advertisement

Community Engagement Committee Co-Chair Brittnee Johnson will run the fair.

The committee is also enacting an “SA on Tour” initiative, in which SA will reach out to registered student organizations and cultivate relationships with them, Lobo said.

“(SA on Tour) just makes it easier to create engagement and initiatives, carry them out and hear feedback,” Lobo said.

SA Vice President Ryan Golden introduced a bill at the meeting that would allow SA to transfer funds for using Goldstein Auditorium for meetings from its operating budget to its rollover budget.

SA usually holds its meetings for free in Maxwell Auditorium, but SU charged SA over $2,800 for use of the larger Goldstein Auditorium due to the size of its rollover budget this year and the university’s financial difficulties related to COVID-19.

Other business: