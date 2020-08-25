Men’s rowing hires Emma Carlisle Reske as assistant coach

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Emma Carlisle Reske has been hired an assistant coach for men’s rowing, the team announced Tuesday. Carlisle Reske joins the Orange this fall after a successful season as the assistant coach for Princeton lightweight men.

“I am tremendously excited to have the opportunity to join the hardworking and talented staff here at Syracuse,” Carlisle Reske said in a release. “I look forward to contributing to many more successful seasons!”

In a release, SU head coach Dave Reischman called Carlisle Reske a “student of the sport,” and a “student of coaching.”

Carlisle Reske rowed for Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, where she was a two-time captain, one-time All-American and four-time NEWMAC Scholar-Athlete. She has been coaching since 2011 at various community programs and boat clubs developing novice, intermediate, varsity and master rowers while attending college.

After graduating in 2015, Carlisle Reske joined the University of Massachusetts as a volunteer assistant coach – and was later promoted to assistant coach. She later joined Princeton University’s lightweight men’s walk-on development program and coached the fourth varsity.

“She has spent a lot of time studying the various elements of our sport and that, combined with her various coaching experiences, will add tremendous value to our program.” Reischman stated in a release. “Our student-athletes will benefit greatly from her passion and expertise.”

Carlisle Reske will be replacing Stephen Hoskins as an assistant coach. Hoskins, a Syracuse graduate, spent two seasons coaching the Orange and four years as an undergraduate rower.