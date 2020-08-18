Syracuse hires John Marcum as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Former Butler assistant coach John Marcum joined Syracuse as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in July, the team announced Tuesday.

“John is one of the premier recruiters in the country and his knowledge of the game will be an asset to our program immediately,” head coach Quentin Hillsman said in a release.

Marcum’s hiring comes after former assistant coach DeLisha Milton-Jones departed the program in April to become Old Dominion’s head coach. Marcum, who’s been Butler’s top assistant since 2017, has also coached at East Carolina, Grand Canyon, Indiana State, Cal Baptist and Oklahoma Baptist.

A former player at Oklahoma Baptist, Marcum initially served at the school in 2002 as an assistant to the men’s basketball staff before returning in 2007 as a coach for the women’s team. Marcum has extensive experience in a recruiting role, helping East Carolina produce a top-50 recruiting class in 2015 after aiding the Pirates’ second-ranked American Conference recruiting class in 2014.

Marcum also helped guide Butler to the program’s first WNIT Sweet 16 appearance during the 2018-19 season. He was an assistant coach at Indiana State when the program made its first WNIT appearance in seven years during the 2012-13 season.

“My family and I are extremely grateful and excited about the opportunity to contend for ACC and national championships at ‘Cuse,” Marcum said in the release. “Coach Q and his staff are like family to me, and it’s an honor to work with one of the most respected coaches in the industry.”