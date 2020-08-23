Personal Essay

I’ve been protesting in Syracuse since May. When George Floyd was murdered in front of the whole world, I was outraged. I was frustrated because four police officers murdered a man over something that could’ve been avoided. I was frustrated because pedestrians watched and didn’t intervene. I was frustrated that a man was calling out for his mother and begging for his life, but the police officers had no remorse for him. I was frustrated that the justice system failed him and other Black men. I was frustrated that it took public pressure and outrage for the justice system to react.

I am still frustrated! I am frustrated that white people and other non-Black people continuously call the police on Black people for minor inconveniences when they are aware of the consequences. Floyd’s case was a breaking point for me because I am aware that there are so many George Floyds’ all over the nation.

I am frustrated that Breonna Taylor’s killers are still free. I am angry that a woman peacefully sleeping in the comfort of her own home still became a victim of police brutality. I am angry that it’s been over three months, and Taylor’s family hasn’t received justice. A Black woman was murdered for no legitimate reason and, somehow, the perpetrators are still walking, even with public pressure (although, not enough). I am exhausted that society does not fight hard enough for Black women.

I protest because I’m tired of the white privilege that protects cops who are murderers. I am exhausted that white people fail to recognize their privileges and the ramifications of those privileges. I protest because I live in a society where I don’t have the luxury to say, “I don’t see color,” because my color is the most visible thing about me.

My color determines my success, where I live, my income and so much more that makes me who I am. My skin color determines how the police interact with me. I protest because I could’ve been Sandra Bland, Charleena Lyles, Atatiana Jefferson, the list goes on. There’s nothing to protect me and my fellow Black people from police brutality — that’s why I protest.

I decided to be a part of Last Chance for Change #Redemption because systemic racism has to be dismantled. The racism embedded in our systems has to be abolished, and it starts from home. I don’t want to live under a system that was meant to oppress me and those who look like me.

I’m happy that there’s a national protest because it shows unification and that we are all tired. This national protest is necessary because, for once, people all over the world are recognizing how Black people have been mistreated on a national level. That’s why I am thankful to be part of LCFC #Redemption because the movement is bigger than me and it’s bigger than all of us. LCFC #Redemption is a group dedicated to rebuilding the community and providing resources to the community.

We are tired. This is the last chance for the country to change. We’re giving it a chance at redemption.

Zahabu Gentille Rukera (Gege)

Political Science, ‘21