This year, The Daily Orange’s Opinion section is focusing on what really matters: making your voice heard.

After first accepting guest columns last spring, we’re now seeking personal essay submissions from all members of the Syracuse University and greater Syracuse community. We want to hear about your lived experiences to truly capture what it means to live and learn in Syracuse. Write to us about anything: we’re ready to listen.

Also, say goodbye to the column categorization of old — Student Life, Gender & Sexuality and the rest. We’ll now work with columnists to craft their voice across topics and will determine the categorization of each column on an individual basis. We want to emphasize our writers’ perspectives, not the subject matter of their pieces.

We’re always looking for new voices to add to our team, too. If you’re interested in joining the Opinion section as a columnist this semester, send an email to opinion@dailyorange.com. And if you’d just like to submit a piece, you can find the full requirements for guest columns and personal essay submissions at dailyorange.com/about.

Nick Robertson | Editorial Editor

Jewél Jackson | Asst. Editorial Editor

Cori Dill | Asst. Editorial Editor