Camp Notes: Key defenders talk COVID-19 concerns, 3-3-5 defense

The media won’t have access to Syracuse’s training camp practices this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the football team is organizing regular Zoom interviews with head coach Dino Babers and select players while also providing film from the Ensley Athletic Center. With “Camp Notes,” The Daily Orange’s beat reporters bring the latest news, observations and analysis as the Orange gear up for an unprecedented 2020 season. Follow along here and on Twitter.tl

As of now, Syracuse is one of 77 college football teams set to play this fall. One of 77 teams with seniors who have one last chance at competitive football and one of 77 teams with NFL hopefuls vying to impress pro scouts.

“I feel like it’s a blessing for sure, especially for me as a fifth year,” redshirt DL Josh Black told reporters. “I need this extra year for film, for scouting purposes. My ultimate goal is to play in the NFL. This extra year will be huge for me.”

The 2020 fall football season is still far from a certainty — an NCAA chief medical advisor likened the handling of fall sports to the Titanic — but SU’s season opener in Chapel Hill, North Carolina is just about one month away. Addressing the media via Zoom on Thursday, Black and junior defensive back Trill Williams largely struck a cautiously optimistic tone, reiterating they’re controlling what they can control and taking everything one day at a time.

“As a whole team, we just want to be safe,” Williams said. “That’s the main goal, is to keep us safe and go out there and play and know that we’re going to be alright.”

Williams, who started last season at nickelback, said he believes he should be “in the conversation for the best defensive backs in the Atlantic Coast Conference and in the nation. His strip-and-score in overtime against Wake Forest put a bow on the 2019 season, though he said he doesn’t dwell on the past.

And nor should he. After 2018’s Camping World Bowl victory, the Orange went 5-7 after an offseason filled with media hype. “We let that 10-3 season get to our head,” tight end and defensive lineman Chris Elmore said on Aug. 11. Williams said the 2019 season was “really disappointing,” and Elmore added that so far this summer, the team is more humble this year and working harder.

“We wanted to make everybody happy, and the fans happy and the coaches happy,” Williams said. “But that year’s over with. It’s gone. It’s in the past. And we’ve got new coaches here and we’re going to be ready to go this year.”

A key to avoiding a 2019 retread is the implementation and effectiveness of new defensive coordinator Tony White’s 3-3-5 defense. Without spring practices, Syracuse had to try to learn the scheme through Zoom meetings over the summer.

Even now, Black said, installing the new defense is “more mental than physical.” They’re still learning new terminology and adjusting to the concept, he added.

Black, who played nose tackle last year, believes he’s a perfect fit as a defensive end in the 3-3-5. As a freshman in 2016, Black started nine games at defensive end. He said he was “scrawny” then — per 247 Sports, he was 235 pounds — and put on weight to play in the interior. His player profile now lists him at 282 pounds.

“I’m lining up all over the place, moving well,” Black said. “I feel like it’s going to be really successful for the personnel we have as well.”

The FSU issue

Early Thursday, an ESPN report detailed how Florida State players are frustrated with how their program has tested for COVID-19. They allege weekly testing hasn’t happened, and athletes who test positive are told to keep it private.

Though FSU isn’t on Syracuse’s 2020 schedule, it’s exactly the type of negligence SU’s players sat out the first practice of training camp over. The primary concern has nothing to do with Syracuse’s health protocols, but rather that of the athletes lining up across the line of scrimmage from them come game day.

“At the end of the day, we can’t control what other schools do,” Williams said. “That’s why we felt how we felt.”

So this morning, when Black woke up, scrolled Twitter and learned about the situation in Tallahassee, he understandably had a few questions. The main one: Are other teams following guidelines as well as Syracuse?

Head coach Dino Babers and every player who’s spoken to the media this summer has maintained Syracuse’s protocols are top-notch and have kept the team safe. Between Aug. 2 and Aug. 11, all 400 athletes tested were negative. Percent positive cases in Central New York have hovered around 1% for weeks.

Black called stopping the virus a “team effort,” and said SU wants to push the rest of the ACC to match their safety guidelines, including third-party testing.

“It’s not just about us at Syracuse. It’s about the entire conference,” Black said. “You hear teams talking about things but they’re actually looking out for everyone in the conference. They’re not just trying to be selfish about their team and that’s how we feel. We’re looking out for everyone in the conference and all over the country too.”

Other notes

The NCAA is expected to rule on whether players who opt-out will retain a year of eligibility. The decision could greatly impact what college football looks like this year. Babers has previously said there are “pending” players on his team, but Black and Williams said they expect everyone to play. Black, Williams, Elmore and quarterback Tommy DeVito have all committed to playing unless the ACC cancels the season.

Earlier this summer, Black posted a video of himself performing a backflip off a wall. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson retweeted it, leading Black’s phone to blow up with notifications. “ I was definitely fanboying a bit off that for sure,” Black said. “It gave me a burst of motivation, having someone of his stature reach out to me. That kind of helped me realize I haven’t reached my potential in anything I’ve done.”