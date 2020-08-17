We invite you to hear directly from our reporters about the stories that drive our Syracuse community on The Daily Orange Podcast, hosted by Moriah Humiston. Subscribe now to get our newest edition every Tuesday morning.

In this Orientation Guide 2020 episode of The Daily Orange Podcast, Moriah Humiston interviews D.O. News Editor Chris Hippensteel to find more about Syracuse University’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in preparation for students to return in the fall as well as the academic challenges that may follow. Humiston also brings on D.O. Culture Editor Mandy Kraynak to talk about how student clubs and organizations will continue social events.

Lastly, this episode gives you a look at the new season of the D.O. Sportscast, hosted by KJ Edelman, which goes into how sports will look this fall.

Listen on Spotify: spoti.fi/3g5ujAk