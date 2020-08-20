Guest Column

As we approach the start of a new academic year, I have noticed some chatter regarding how it may be premature to return to campus in the middle of a pandemic. Some of the hurdles we face today are the lack of a vaccine, many areas being difficult to access without proper social distancing and people still refusing to wear masks. However, I still believe Syracuse University is making a smart move to invite students, faculty and staff back onto campus.

First, SU will be one of the safest places to be in all of central New York come Aug. 24. Students are being required to submit negative COVID-19 test results before arriving on campus, to be tested again upon arrival and two weeks after. Social distancing and masks will be required on all SU property. Dining halls will be operating as takeout-only for at least the start of the semester. The university is attempting to create a “bubble-like” environment, a model that has been successful for professional sports leagues such as the NBA and the NHL.

Secondly, for all the people arguing that this is a pure money-grab by the university, it is simply not the case. Most of the students have at least one or two in-person classes on their schedules for the fall semester. A true money-grab would be allowing students back on campus but not offering any in-person classes. Trust me, I’m as angry about the tuition increase as anyone because it makes zero sense to raise tuition when fewer services are being offered.

Speaking of money, the local businesses in the SU community need the money from the students, faculty and staff more than anyone. These businesses won’t be able to rely on spectators in town to attend sporting events like they would in the past. Large crowds of people often descend on campus to cheer on the Orange football team for every home game in the fall. It is typical for many of these fans to eat lunch or buy merchandise on Marshall Street. Due to social distancing protocols from New York state government officials, it is unlikely that there will be fans in attendance at games, which means these fans will not be in town to support Marshall Street, for example. Hence, it is important for everybody else nearby to help the businesses that have been struggling since March.

My final point is all about trust. Hopefully, my fellow students do their part and do not engage in stupid behavior that might jeopardize the health of anyone on campus. Every student at SU should be smart enough to realize the practicality of the situation we are living in right now. Anyone who violates the protocols should be punished, period. I believe the students expect the same type of commitment from faculty and staff for following the protocols.

If everyone does their part and manages the situation appropriately, we will have a great semester. The world has changed a lot since March. Hopefully, SU reopening can provide the normalcy we all need in our lives.

Mark Hamilton, ‘23