Camp Notes: Syracuse begins training camp, navigates around COVID-19

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the media won’t have access to Syracuse’s training camp practices. Instead, the team is organizing regular Zoom interviews with head coach Dino Babers and select players, while also providing film from the Ensley Athletic Center. With “Camp Notes,” The Daily Orange’s beat reporters bring the latest news, observations and analysis as the Orange gear up for an unprecedented 2020 season. Follow along here and on Twitter.

Nothing speaks to the uncertainty swirling around college football quite like Syracuse not having a set schedule until the first day of training camp.

At 9 a.m., hours before the opening practice of camp, the team hit publish on its 2020 schedule: A road trip to South Bend for Notre Dame, a home opener at North Carolina, a lone nonconference tilt against Liberty.

“I knew who we were going to play, I didn’t know when we were going to play them until basically 45 minutes ago,” head coach Dino Babers told reporters around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Even that schedule seems like one big question mark. Just take the official NCAA language: “All scheduled games are tentative and the times and dates may change because of the coronavirus. Plans on how, when and if college football games will be played are changing, sometimes daily.”

Not exactly reassuring. And without an NBA or NHL-like bubble, the season could be perpetually in jeopardy.

“I’m confident that we’ll start,” Andre Cisco, FBS’ active leader in career interceptions, said. “We’ll definitely get some games in. Anything can happen from there.”

When walkthroughs ended around noon, players could at last pore over their tentative schedule. They could also check the Twitter replies for their teammate, Cooper Dawson, the first known SU athlete to opt-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the current and impending fallouts from coronavirus, Syracuse is preparing for its Sept. 12 season-opener. The Orange got to this point by doing what needs to be done everywhere: wearing masks, adhering to social distancing rules, testing often and being careful. In voluntary workouts, SU started in small groups — called pods — to limit contact with each other. These groupings eventually swelled to offensive and defensive units, and now the whole team.

Unlike many other programs, SU hasn’t made test results public. But Babers, as well as Cisco and offensive lineman Airon Servais, praised Syracuse’s protocols.



How confident is Dino Babers that there will be a season? "Well, I think it all comes down to that magic word of faith. I have faith that our guys can pull it off… — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) August 6, 2020

“We just finished our 1,200th test,” Babers said. “And I know I’m not allowed to tell you what the number is, but if they were basing a National Championship, Final Four off of COVID testing and who had the lowest number, I really believe we’d be in the Final Four.”

Keeping it under control

If the Orange acted recklessly by going to house parties or frequenting Marshall Street bars, they might’ve looked more like Rutgers than a team gearing up for a football season.

“I’m very happy with the testing results, and we’ll continue to test weekly to make sure our guys are in good standing,” Babers said. “When you look around the country, you just hope everybody else catches up to the standard we’ve set here up at Syracuse.”

A major concern among SEC athletes, according to a recent Washington Post report, is what happens when the rest of the students return to campus. Student-athletes who have more to gain from testing negative likely will behave more carefully, but if their classmates are reckless it might not matter. Servais said that as prominent athletes, they have to set an example for the rest of campus by wearing masks and making smart decisions.

“When the students come back, it’s going to be very hard to keep it all under control,” Cisco said. “So it’s going to take the whole community to stay disciplined to help us work. And on our part, we’re going to have to be very disciplined and choose wisely on where we go and who we hang out with outside the team to keep this under wraps.”

One precaution the team might take during the season is strategically assigning roommates on the road. For instance, Babers said he’d prefer quarterback Tommy DeVito to room with someone who’s been extra careful. Positive tests will result in two-week quarantines, as well as isolations for those who’ve been in contact with the infected person.

It’s a delicate situation with clear risks. As of now, Dawson is the Orange’s only player to opt-out of the 2020 season, but Babers said there are others who are contemplating it.

The NCAA announced on Thursday that colleges and universities must honor the scholarship of any athlete who opts out of the fall season. Divisions and conferences must decide on eligibility rules on Aug. 14.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Cisco said of opt-outs. “It’s obviously new because of the pandemic. If guys want to exercise that, then that’s on them. I knew Cooper had announced it. It’s what he felt like he had to do. For myself, I haven’t considered it. I just want to play ball.”

Roster flexibility, creativity will be key

For the next two days, Syracuse will be practicing and walking through plays in helmets and shoulder pads. Then, they’ll be a full-go, Babers said — the first time in full pads for many since SU’s season-finale win over Wake Forest on Nov. 30. During the offseason, Syracuse hired Tony White as its defensive coordinator and Sterlin Gilbert as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Though Cisco said meetings during quarantine have helped the defense grasp White’s 3-3-5 concept, the lack of spring ball is far from ideal. The Orange’s thin wide receiver group also lost time to mesh with DeVito. Lack of continuity is a disadvantage, Babers said, and he doesn’t know exactly what to expect for Syracuse’s season-opener in Chapel Hill.

“Something’s going to happen on Sept. 12. It could be really really good, it could be really really bad on one or both sides of offense and defense,” Babers said.

Babers’ unsure outlook of his team matches that of the sport. Syracuse’s roster is young, and that’s before whatever happens on the field with more opt-outs or seemingly inevitable in-season positive tests. College football coaches will face challenges in roster management unlike anything they’ve experienced. If a cluster of positive tests hits a certain position group, Saturdays could feature a mix of first- and second-stringers.

”Even if a game plan might’ve been geared one way, you better have the flexibility to change that game plan,” Babers said. “You’re just going to notice that so-and-so’s not out there and so-and-so’s not out there. You’ve got to find out if they’re in the bathroom and just going to come out late, or if they’re missing the doggone game. And then you’re going to have to adjust and improvise.”

The “next man up” mentality is nothing new for Babers, Servais said. But it could come to an extreme head this year, in the worst-case scenario that an outbreak hurts SU’s ability to field a competitive team. When asked if he’d ever consider forfeiting a game, Babers said that decision would have to be made by someone above him. It would be tough for him to walk in front of his team and tell them it’s not worth trying.

That doomsday scenario is just a hypothetical, but it’s a realistic enough possibility to warrant a question at the first press conference of training camp. Because in 2020, when everything is tentative, an industry as infallible as college football can crumble at any moment.