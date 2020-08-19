Camp Notes: Airon Servais discusses concern over myocarditis, Liberty game

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The media won’t have access to Syracuse’s training camp practices this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the football team is organizing regular Zoom interviews with head coach Dino Babers and select players while also providing film from the Ensley Athletic Center. With “Camp Notes,” The Daily Orange’s beat reporters bring the latest news, observations and analysis as the Orange gear up for an unprecedented 2020 season. Follow along here and on Twitter.

Airon Servais was curious when he first learned of myocarditis, a potential heart-related COVID-19 side effect. Multiple Big Ten players, as well as Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, had been diagnosed with the rare heart condition after recovering from coronavirus.

It’s linked to long-term fatigue, shortness of breath and abnormal heart rhythm. Servais asked himself how it would impact his life, not even considering football. He talked to his parents and decided to reach out to a few cardiologists.

“After having conversations like that, I feel a lot more comfortable moving forward,” Servais said.

The concern hails from a study that the Big Ten used as a justification to postpone the season. It showed that — in a 100-person population with COVID-19 infections and a median age of 49 — 78% had cardiac inflammation and/or scarring. Other athletes, like Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba, have been unable to return to playing shape post-diagnosis.

Servais had questions of his own, so he researched the virus, trying to pin down exactly what the risk was to his long-term health. Doctors have talked down the impact of Myocarditis on 18-24-year-olds. Dr. Michael Ackerman, a genetic cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic and a consultant to the Big 12, told The Athletic that the heart condition shouldn’t be the sole reason to cancel a season.

If #medical experts for the Pac-12 and Big 10 #CollegeFootball conferences are using the very good @JAMACardio paper on cardiac MRI findings in #COVID19 patients as compelling for cancellation, that is a big FOUL. The data does NOT support this at all! #WeWantToPlay #RefuseToFear — Michael J. Ackerman MD,PhD (@MJAckermanMDPhD) August 11, 2020

“When you play football, there’s huge risks every time you step on the field no matter what,” Syracuse tight end Luke Benson said. “With the virus, it doesn’t stop or get any worse for anybody on the football field and it doesn’t pick and choose or have bias.”

Both Benson and Servais expressed their concern for the Oct. 17 matchup against Liberty. A report surfaced from The News & Advance in Lynchburg, Virginia on Aug. 15 that no players had been tested for two weeks because none were symptomatic, even though the CDC has said that up to 40% of people who are COVID-19 positive don’t show any symptoms. SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack told ESPN that this report about Liberty was “deeply troubling.”

With the matchup a little over two months away, both Servais and Benson mentioned that sitting out against Liberty is a possibility but a decision wouldn’t be made until the week of the game.

“If we don’t feel that our opponent has done what they need to do in order to ensure other team’s safety, it could end up that we don’t play that game,” Servais said. “I’m not the head man so I don’t make that decision, but I know we’ve discussed it as a team. If Coach Babers doesn’t feel that his guys aren’t going to be put in a safe situation, then he won’t put us in that situation.”

For now, Servais is happy with SU’s response to the players sitting out practice last week and what other ACC schools are doing. Syracuse upped its testing to once per week during the preseason and three times per week during the regular season. Servais said SU’s opponents will do the same.

But playing a football season through a pandemic in a non-bubble environment will pose difficulties, as seen at North Carolina and Notre Dame in the past week. Both schools saw outbreaks as non-athletes returned to campus, and both have now pivoted toward online classes.

Syracuse students are already in the process of returning to campus and in-person classes start on Aug. 24. Servais is hoping that the cases at UNC and Notre Dame are a warning sign to his peers: If you don’t comply, the semester, and perhaps Syracuse’s season, won’t last long.

“As a university at Syracuse, we can take examples like that and use it as a learning example to show people that there is a certain way to do things and that if you don’t follow those guidelines, you can get sent home,” Servais said.

