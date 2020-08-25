Syracuse safety Andre Cisco named preseason All-American

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Associated Press named Andre Cisco a preseason first team All-American on Tuesday. Cisco is SU’s lone preseason All-American selection.

The junior safety is the active FBS leader in interceptions (12) and second in passes defended per game (1.27), behind Stanford’s senior corner Paulson Adebo.

Entering the season as a two-year starter at safety and a member of the team’s leadership council, Cisco is a top 2021 NFL draft prospect. He was an All-ACC Second Team selection in 2019 and the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. Even though he missed three games in 2019, he still led the ACC in interceptions in both years.

Cisco also led the NCAA in interceptions during his freshman campaign, en route to earning AP Third Team All-American honors.

For the first time in Cisco’s career, Syracuse has a new defensive coordinator, Tony White. White took over earlier this year and implemented his 3-3-5 defense. Cisco is expected to play the same role as a free safety, utilizing his talent to create turnovers and stop receivers across the middle.

“We’ve been meeting all quarantine so we’ve had the opportunity to walk through stuff with the team, with coaches and without coaches,” Cisco said. “I think everyone is getting a grasp of what we would’ve gotten a grasp of during spring ball now.”