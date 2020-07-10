SU extends move-in dates for students living on-campus

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University has extended its move-in dates for students living on campus for the fall semester, a university official announced in a campus-wide email Friday.

Incoming first-year and transfer students will move in between Aug. 17 and 20, while returning students will arrive between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23, said Amanda Nicholson, interim deputy senior vice president of enrollment and the student experience, in the email. Classes for the fall semester are set to begin Aug. 24.

“The health and well-being of our entire campus community — including all parents, family members and visitors — is our top priority,” Nicholson said. “Guidelines may be subject to change based on further directives from local, state and federal governments or public health officials.”

The university will only allow students to have one guest inside their residence hall at a time, and guests may only stay in the residence hall for two hours, Nicholson said. Students and guests must wear masks or face coverings at all times while moving in, except when alone in a student’s room, she said.

SU will also require students to receive testing for the coronavirus prior to arriving on campus. Students will receive more details in the coming weeks on how far in advance they should receive testing and how they can communicate results to the university, Nicholson said.

“We recognize this year’s move-in will be very different than past years,” she said. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in adhering to this guidance so that we can safely and effectively assist students in moving into their on-campus housing.”