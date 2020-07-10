Students required to receive COVID-19 testing before returning to campus

Syracuse University will require students to receive a coronavirus test before traveling to campus in August, a university official announced Thursday.

The university plans to provide additional guidance soon on when students should receive testing and how they can submit results to the university, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, said in a university-wide email.

SU still plans to test students upon arrival to campus and retest them two weeks later using rapid pooled saliva testing.

“We continue to add resources in programming and services to ensure a smooth transition for return to campus for the thousands of students, faculty and staff who truly define the Syracuse University experience both in-class and online,” Haynie said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued an order requiring all individuals traveling to New York state from 19 states with high COVID-19 infection rates to self-quarantine for 14 days. The order will impact how SU accommodates individuals traveling to campus, Haynie said, but he did not provide additional details in the release.

The university will begin hosting weekly virtual information sessions about the fall semester starting tomorrow. The sessions will accommodate 500 people and will provide additional details on returning to campus, Haynie said.