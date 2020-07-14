Students may face suspension or expulsion for hosting parties, gatherings

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University students may face disciplinary action for holding social gatherings of more than 25 people, leaving the central New York area or not participating in mandated coronavirus testing during the fall semester, the university announced Tuesday.

In a “Stay Safe Pledge” released Tuesday, the university outlined the health behaviors it expects students to follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus this fall. Students who violate the guidelines could be referred to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities for a conduct violation even if they did not sign the pledge, said Rob Hradsky, vice president for the student experience, in a campus-wide email.

Students or student organizations that put the university at a “significant health risk” by throwing parties or violating isolation and quarantine orders could face suspension or expulsion, Hradsky said. Less severe violations, such as not social distancing or wearing a mask, could earn students a disciplinary warning or probation.

Students who can’t follow the pledge should take classes remotely for the fall semester, Hradsky said.

“The actions you take over the next few months will determine whether we can be on campus together throughout the fall,” Hradsky said. “Abiding by the practices in the Stay Safe Pledge will be imperative to a successful semester.”

Under the guidelines, students can’t gather with more than 25 people and must practice social distancing during social gatherings. SU will also require students to remain in the central New York area for the duration of the fall semester.

Students are also required to follow all quarantine or isolation orders from the university and to cooperate fully with SU’s contact tracing program. The pledge also urges students to refrain from attending class or participating in activities if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or are waiting for test results.

OSRR will expedite cases related to public health and safety, according to its website.

“The safety of our community is a shared responsibility, and our actions can put ourselves and others at risk,” Hradsky said. “We must all do our part to keep the Orange community safe.”

Here is the university’s full list of expected health behaviors, as listed in the pledge: