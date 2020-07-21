New York adds 10 states to mandatory quarantine requirement

New York has expanded its mandatory self-quarantine order Tuesday to include travelers from 10 additional states with high rates of coronavirus infections.

The states added to the Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order Tuesday are Alaska, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Washington, Nebraska and North Dakota. With the removal of Minnesota, travelers from 31 states must now self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York state.

Syracuse University announced Monday that returning students from affected states must self-quarantine in New York state or another non-hotspot state at their own expense before being allowed on campus. The university will work to provide reduced hotel costs to returning students, while first-year and incoming transfer students will be able to self-quarantine in their dorms.

The addition of these states “significantly expands” the number of SU students who will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days prior to the start of the semester, said Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie and Amanda Nicholson, interim deputy senior vice president of enrollment and student experience, in a campus-wide email. The university estimated Monday that the order — which impacted 22 states at the time — would affect around 2,000 students.

Haynie and Nicholson expect the list of states to continue to change as the semester approaches. The university plans to send more information as soon as possible to students whom Cuomo’s travel advisory has affected, they said.

SU is working with other colleges and universities in New York state to receive an exemption from the self-quarantine requirement, Haynie and Nicholson said.

“Syracuse University will continue to do everything it can to support the safe return of all our students to campus,” they said.