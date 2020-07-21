First-year, transfer students must pay to quarantine in SU dorms

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

First-year and incoming transfer students must pay $1000 to quarantine in Syracuse University residence halls two weeks prior to the start of the fall semester, an SU official announced Tuesday.

The $1,000 fee will pay for 14 days of housing and three meals a day, said Amanda Nicholson, interim deputy senior vice president of enrollment and the student experience, in an SU News release. Those who choose not to quarantine in university housing must quarantine in New York state or in a state not included in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s travel advisory.

Under Cuomo’s travel advisory, students entering New York state from 31 states with high coronavirus infection rates must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. The university estimated Monday that the state’s mandatory quarantine order — which then only applied to 22 states — would impact around 2,000 students.

Students planning to self-quarantine in SU housing must register on MySlice by Thursday to move in early and should prepare to move in Aug. 2. The university will require those students to submit a negative COVID-19 test result before Aug. 2. All first-year and incoming transfer students will keep their room assignment and live with the same roommate for the academic year.

Taking classes online in the fall and applying for university housing during the spring application process remains an option for students, Nicholson said. The university will reimburse housing and meal fees for students who cannot come to New York state or choose to take classes remotely, Nicholson said.

SU announced Monday that returning students must quarantine at their own expense. The university is working with local hotels to provide students with discount rates and will release a list “as soon as possible,” Nicholson said. Students who plan to quarantine off campus must do so by Aug. 8.

All students must submit a negative COVID-19 test result to return to campus, Nicholson said.

“We recognize that in states with high infection rates, scheduling an in-person test is particularly challenging,” Nicholson said. “We are working to identify and implement a pre-arrival testing strategy to support all our students. We anticipate sharing more details on this by the end of the week.”

Here is a list of the 31 states included in New York’s quarantine restrictions: