SU hires Brandon DeNoyer as assistant coach specializing with goalkeepers

Syracuse women’s soccer has hired Brandon DeNoyer as an assistant coach specializing with goalkeepers. DeNoyer joins head coach Nicky Adams and assistant coach Kelly Madsen on the Orange’s coaching staff, both entering only their second season with SU.

“I am very excited to have Brandon join our Syracuse Soccer Family,” Adams said in a press release. “Brandon brings great knowledge and experience to our program and will specialize in working with our goalkeepers.”

A native of Scotia, New York, DeNoyer has coached at SUNY Old Westbury, Siena, Mississippi State and Richmond, most recently. In his coaching career, DeNoyer has helped goalkeepers earn All-America honors and a conference Goalkeeper of the Year award.

With the Spiders, DeNoyer helped their goalkeepers record a combined five shutouts, a 1.46 goals-against average and a .771 save percentage. All five shutouts helped Richmond improve from just two wins in 2018 to seven in 2019.

The Orange will be hoping for a similar boost in DeNoyer’s first season. Goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx enters her senior season after starting all 16 games last season and leading the Atlantic Coast Conference with 96 saves, though Syracuse finished with only three wins.

“I am extremely excited that I have the opportunity to join such a hardworking and experienced staff,” DeNoyer said in the release. “I really appreciate Nicky for believing in me and allowing me to assist her in working with such a talented group of women. I am very proud to be a part of Syracuse University and can’t wait to get to work.”