Breakdown: Prices, amenities at reduced rate hotels for SU student quarantine

Syracuse University has partnered with 37 hotels in the Syracuse area to secure reduced room costs for students who must comply with New York state’s quarantine order before arriving on campus.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s travel order, students from 31 coronavirus hotspot states must quarantine in New York state or another non-hotspot state for two weeks before arriving on SU’s campus. While first-year and incoming transfer students can quarantine in SU dorms, returning students from affected states must quarantine at their own expense.

The 37 hotels SU has partnered with range from $45 to $80 a night. The reduced nightly rates listed don’t factor in the 13% room tax.

Here’s a breakdown of the 37 hotels SU has partnered with:

Scholar Hotel Syracuse

1060 E Genesee Street, Syracuse (3 minutes from campus)

The reduced-rate hotel nearest to the SU campus, Scholar Hotel Syracuse is also nine miles from the Syracuse Hancock International Airport and offers free parking to guests. The Scholar is conscious of its proximity to SU’s campus, so expect an abundance of orange decor.

Reduced nightly rate: $65-$80

Crowne Plaza Syracuse

701 E Genesee Street, Syracuse (4 minutes from campus)

Located just beside Forman Park, The Crowne Plaza Syracuse is one of the closest hotels to Main Campus, but it’s also one of the most expensive. The reduced rate for students totals $75 per night, and parking costs an additional $15 per day. Each room also comes with free Wi-Fi access.

Reduced nightly rate: $75

Marriott Syracuse Downtown

100 E Onondaga Street, Syracuse (6 minutes from campus)

Located near Armory Square, Marriott Syracuse Downtown isn’t the cheapest option. Wi-Fi comes with the room, but on-site parking is $16 daily. The Marriott Syracuse Downtown is also pet-friendly for students with service animals.

Reduced nightly rate: $79

Jefferson Clinton Suites

416 S. Clinton Street, Syracuse (5 minutes from campus)

Jefferson Clinton Suites — another pricy downtown option — is located in the heart of Armory Square and offers room service that delivers from some of the square’s iconic restaurants. Wi-Fi and laundry services are free, but parking costs $12 per day. The hotel also has a “forget it — we got it” program that allows guests to borrow everything from toiletries to gaming consoles.

Reduced nightly rate: $80

Quality Inn & Suites Downtown

454 James Street, Syracuse (5 minutes from campus)

Among other amenities — including free Wi-Fi, parking, and coffee — Quality Inn & Suites Downtown has accessible rooms and bathrooms. Laundry services are also available for an additional fee.

Reduced nightly rate: $80

Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor

310 W Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse (6 minutes from campus)

Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor is situated near the Onondaga Lake waterfront and offers one of the lowest nightly rates. The hotel provides a free shuttle to Syracuse Hancock International Airport and boasts easy access to Destiny USA. It is also pet-friendly and offers free Wi-Fi and parking.

Reduced nightly rate: $59

Super 8 by Wyndham Liverpool/Syracuse North Airport

421 7th N St, Liverpool (7-9 minutes from campus)

Located at the junction of Interstate-81 and 1-90, the Super 8 is less than 10 minutes away from campus and is close to downtown Syracuse. The minimum check-in age is 21, meaning students under 21 must be accompanied by an adult. Amenities include free Wi-Fi, breakfast and parking.

Reduced nightly rate: $59

Maplewood Suites Extended Stay

400 7th North St., Liverpool (7-9 minutes from campus)

Maplewood Suites Extended stay is located near the Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Syracuse Regional Transportation Center. This hotel provides laundry services and a free shuttle.

Reduced nightly rate: $65

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Syracuse North Airport

401 7th North Street, Liverpool (10 minutes from campus)

Country Inn & Suites is located three miles away from the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Room amenities include free Wi-Fi, as well as a flat screen TV, coffee and tea maker, microwave and fridge.

Reduced nightly rate: $80

Tru by Hilton Syracuse North Airport Area

417 7th North Street, Liverpool (10 minutes from campus)

This hotel is minutes away from downtown Syracuse and the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Amenities include free Wi-Fi and parking, as well as an airport shuttle.

Reduced nightly rate: $69

Hampton Inn & Suites Syracuse North Airport Area

1305 Buckley Road, Syracuse (10 minutes from campus)

Hampton Inn and Suites is located right off I-90 and is four miles from Armory Square. The hotel offers free breakfast, Wi-Fi and parking. Guests may call the front desk to ask about the availability of additional amenities.

Reduced nightly rate: $75

Ramada by Wyndham East Syracuse Carrier Circle

6555 Old Collamer Rd S, East Syracuse (About 10 minutes from campus)

Ramada by Wyndham is located 15 minutes away from Syracuse Hancock International Airport and 10 minutes from SU. Some of the hotel’s room amenities include laundry facilities, a coffee and tea maker, daily housekeeping and free parking.

Reduced nightly rate: $65

Rodeway Inn and Suites Liverpool

430 Electronics Pkwy, Liverpool (About 10 minutes from campus)

Rodeway Inn and Suites is a budget-friendly hotel that offers basic amenities such as free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast and a flat screen TV. Laundry is available at an additional cost and parking is free for all guests.

Reduced nightly rate: $50-$60

Comfort Inn Carrier Circle

6491 Thompson Road, Syracuse (10-15 minutes from campus)

Comfort Inn Carrier Circle is located 5 miles from downtown Syracuse and is close to popular restaurants. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi and parking and is also pet-friendly.

Reduced nightly rate: $70

Red Roof Inn Syracuse

6614 North Thompson Road, Syracuse (10-15 minutes from campus)

Red Roof Inn is a less-expensive option for students and is about two miles away from the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. This hotel offers free parking, free stay for children 17 years old and under and is pet-friendly.

Reduced nightly rate: $55

Holiday Inn Express DeWitt

5908 Widewaters Parkway, East Syracuse (11 minutes from campus)

This hotel is located a little farther off campus, in the town of DeWitt. Parking and Wi-Fi are complimentary, among other basic amenities. The minimum check-in age is 21, so some students may need a parent or guardian to accompany them.

Reduced nightly rate: $69

Candlewood Suites East Syracuse – Carrier Circle

6550 Baptist Way, East Syracuse (About 12 minutes from campus)

Candlewood Suites is a renovated extended-stay hotel. Although a pricier option, the hotel offers a fully-equipped kitchen in each suite. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi to all guests as well as access to an on-site laundry facility. Guests must be at least 21 to check-in, so some students may need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Reduced nightly rate: $79

Best Western Plus East Syracuse Inn

6005 Old Collamer Rd S., East Syracuse (About 12 minutes from campus)

Best Western Plus offers a pillow-top mattress, microwave and refrigerator in every room. Amenities also include a full, complimentary breakfast.

Reduced nightly rate: $65

Best Western Plus Liverpool-Syracuse Inn

136 Transistor Pkwy, Liverpool (12 minutes from campus)

This hotel — another Best Western location — offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms and public spaces, express check-in and free parking. Long-term parking costs $5 per day.

Reduced nightly rate: $70

Courtyard by Marriott Carrier Circle

6415 Yorktown Circle, East Syracuse (About 13 minutes from campus)

One of the more expensive options, Courtyard by Marriott provides free high-speed internet, a mini-fridge and a flat screen TV for all guests.

Reduced nightly rate: $80

Embassy Suites East Syracuse

6646 Old Collamer Rd S., East Syracuse (About 13 minutes from campus)

Another relatively expensive option for students is the Embassy Suites. The hotel offers free parking, free breakfast and room service options. The hotel is also accessible.

Reduced nightly rate: $79

Quality Inn and Suites Fairgrounds

100 Farrell Rd Building A, Syracuse (13 to 16 minutes from campus)

Amenities at this hotel vary by room type and may include a refrigerator, a coffee maker, free Wi-Fi and mobility and hearing accessibility.

Reduced nightly rate: $68

Tru by Hilton Syracuse – Camillus Located in Township 5

116 Township Blvd, Camillus (13 minutes from campus)

This hotel offers free Wi-Fi and rooms may include mini refrigerators, irons and ironing boards and hairdryers. Tru by Hilton also offers accessible rooms.

Reduced nightly rate: $65

Super 8 by Wyndham Liverpool/Clay/Syracuse Area

7360 Oswego Road, Liverpool (13 minutes from campus)

The Super 8 by Wyndham is about a 16-minute drive from SU’s campus and is about 15 minutes from the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Rooms include complimentary Wi-Fi, and free parking is available for guests.

Reduced nightly rate: $54

Holiday Inn Express Syracuse Fairgrounds

6946 Winchell Rd, Warners (About 14 minutes from campus)

Like the Holiday Inn Express Syracuse Airport, this hotel includes amenities such as flat screen TVs and free Wi-Fi. Rooms at this hotel also each come with a mini refrigerator and microwave.

Reduced nightly rate: $65

CrestHill Suites East Syracuse

6410 New Venture Gear Drive, East Syracuse (15 minutes from campus)

CrestHill Suites offers a one-bedroom suite that includes a king bed and an adjoining room with a kitchen and full-sized sofa. The rooms also include complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as a microwave, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, coffee maker and flat screen television.

Reduced nightly rate: $75

Fairfield Inn and Suites Carrier Circle

6593 Weighlock Drive, East Syracuse (15 minutes from campus)

Fairfield Inn and Suites is about 13 minutes from both SU’s campus and the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. The hotel offers suites and single rooms equipped with a mini-fridge, microwave and coffee maker. Accessible rooms are also available.

Reduced nightly rate: $80

Hampton Inn & Suites Carrier Circle

6377 Court Street Road, East Syracuse (15 minutes from campus)

The Hampton Inn & Suites is about 13 minutes from the university by car and is only 14 minutes from the airport. Free parking is also available on-site.

Reduced nightly rate: $59

SpringHill Suites Carrier Circle

6580 Weighlock Drive, East Syracuse (15 minutes from campus)

The SpringHill Suites hotel is about 13 minutes from the university and 14 minutes from Syracuse Hancock International Airport. The single suites include one king bed as well as a separate room with a couch, mini refrigerator and microwave.

Reduced nightly rate: $80

The Craftsman Inn & Suites

7300 E. Genesee Street, Fayetteville (15 minutes from campus)

The Craftsman Inn & Suites isn’t in the most convenient location — 14 minutes from campus, 20 minutes from the airport — but it’s one of the less expensive options available to students. Some suites include a room with a bed and an adjoining room with a couch, kitchen and full-sized refrigerator. The hotel also offers free parking and Wi-Fi and is pet friendly.

Reduced nightly rate: $55

Candlewood Suites – Syracuse Airport

5414 S Bay Rd, North Syracuse (15 minutes from campus)

Candlewood Suites is located only a few minutes from the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Hotel rooms each include a fully-equipped kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator, ice maker, stovetop and microwave, and all rooms have free Wi-Fi access.

Reduced nightly rate: $80

Holiday Inn Express Syracuse Airport

5418 S Bay Rd, North Syracuse (15 minutes from campus)

The least expensive option on SU’s list, the airport-adjacent Holiday Inn Express includes free TV and Wi-Fi.

Reduced nightly rate: $45

Residence Inn Syracuse Carrier Circle

6420 Yorktown Circle, East Syracuse (16 minutes from campus)

Suites at the Residence Inn in Syracuse include a full-size kitchen, a sofa and complimentary Wi-Fi. This hotel is also located within a few minutes of the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Reduced nightly rate: $80

Hilton Garden Inn 6004 Fair Lakes Rd

6004 Fair Lakes Road, East Syracuse (16 minutes from campus)

The Hilton Garden Inn is about 13 minutes away from SU’s campus and is 15 minutes from the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. The hotel offers suites and single rooms that include complimentary Wi-Fi, a refrigerator and a microwave. The hotel also offers a variety of accessible rooms.

Reduced nightly rate: $74

Holiday Inn Express Syracuse Airport North Area (Cicero)

5860 Carmenica Dr, Cicero (About 16 minutes from campus)

With features similar to the Holiday Inn Express Syracuse Airport, this hotel also lists asthma-sensitive features in its room amenities.

Reduced nightly rate: $62

Comfort Suites Cicero

5875 Carmenica Dr, Cicero (About 16 minutes from campus)

Amenities at this hotel may vary by room type, but can include free Wi-Fi, a coffee maker and complimentary HBO and Showtime. This hotel also offers accessible rooms and bathrooms.

Reduced nightly rate: $64

Hampton Inn Syracuse Clay

3948 NY-31, Liverpool (20 minutes from campus)

The farthest hotel from campus, the Hampton Inn Syracuse Clay includes free Wi-Fi and parking and is both pet-friendly and accessible.

Reduced nightly rate: $59