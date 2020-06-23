Syracuse University will hold weekday courses on Labor Day and three weekends this fall, the university announced Tuesday.

The university released its fall schedule of weekend and holiday classes Tuesday after previously announcing it would need to modify its dates of instruction to meet required classroom hours under its accelerated academic schedule.

SU has opted to begin the semester on Aug. 24, one week ahead of its normal start date. In-person classes will conclude before Thanksgiving and finals will be administered remotely.

The university selected days for weekend instruction that would not conflict with religious holidays or home football games, said John Liu, vice chancellor and provost, in an SU News release.

The weekend instruction dates for fall 2020 are:

Saturday, Sept. 5: Wednesday classes will meet at regular times.

Monday, Sept. 7 (Labor Day): Monday classes will meet at regular times.

Sunday, Oct. 25: Thursday classes will meet at regular times.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Friday classes meet at regular times.

Liu also confirmed that in-person classes will conclude on Nov. 24 and final exams will take place from Dec. 3 through Dec. 9. A final exam review period will take place from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, immediately following Thanksgiving break.