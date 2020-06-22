SU suspends fall 2020 abroad programs

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University has suspended its study abroad programs for the fall 2020 semester due to the coronavirus, a university official announced Monday.

SU Abroad decided to suspend its eight programs and more than 60 world partner programs due to COVID-19’s impact on the abroad experience and the possibility of further international travel restrictions, said Erika Wilkens, assistant provost and executive director of SU Abroad, in an SU News release.

“We understand how truly disappointing this must be for you and we hope that you choose to attend one of our Spring 2021 programs instead,” Wilkens said.

Students who applied to study abroad in the fall may defer their application to receive priority placement in programs offered in spring and summer 2021, Wilkens said. The university has asked those who intend to defer to complete an online questionnaire by June 29. Students will not have to reapply for the programs or pay additional fees or deposits.

The university is also determining whether to open its SU Abroad centers this fall to provide limited in-person instruction to first-year students who live outside of the United States and are not able to return to Main Campus when in-person classes resume Aug. 24, Wilkens said.

SU canceled its study abroad programs in Santiago, Chile and Hong Kong in May and delayed start dates for five fall programs in Europe. The university also canceled its Strasbourg, France program for summer 2020.