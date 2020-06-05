Live updates: Protesters march in Syracuse for 7th day

Protesters continue to march in Syracuse to protest police brutality for a seventh consecutive day.

Protesters in Syracuse have been marching in response to the death of George Floyd since Saturday. Floyd, a Black man, died in the custody of Minneapolis police after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers present during Floyd’s death have been arrested on charges of aiding and abetting murder.

The demonstrations have been largely peaceful with the exception of a clash between protesters and the police on Saturday night. Protesters have said they will march in the city for 40 days.

6:00 Protesters are now marching and driving back to Shoppingtown Mall.

5: 37 Protesters kneel in front of a vigil created for Tre’jan Sales.

“This is what matters,” said Lepa Jones, president of Mothers Against Gun Violence. “I’m going to stand to save my children.”

The community has to address issues in Syracuse first, Jones said. “We out here walking for Tre’jan, for his mother, for his sisters, for his brothers,” she said.

5:07 A second group of people joined the protesters. They chanted the name of Tre’jan Sales, who was shot and killed at about midnight yesterday.

Tre’jan marched this weekend, an organizer said. Clifford Ryan, a local activist, is leading chants of his name and “Enough is enough.”

4:40 Protesters are approaching the city of Syracuse, crossing over University Avenue. They kneel in an intersection and continue to chant.

3:55 Protesters face the SPD traffic and transportation division on Erie Blvd East, fists raised, and chant “no justice, no peace, no racist police.”

3:46 Protesters are now chanting “hands up, don’t shoot.”

3:34 Protesters chant “no justice, no peace, no racist police.”

3:16 Protesters carry signs that read “Repeal 50-a” and “white silence kills.” New York Civil Rights Law 50-a protects the performance evaluation records of police officers, fire fighters and corrections officers. Following protests across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed legislation to make police personnel records more transparent.

3:12 An organizer read the names of Syracuse residents who have died by police brutality, as well as those who have survived. Protesters march as they chant, “get your foot off my neck and give me my respect.” Cars driving in the opposite direction honk their horns in support.

3:02 Protesters sang “Happy Birthday” for Breonna Taylor, who would’ve turned 27 today. Louisville police officers shot and killed Taylor, a Black woman, while executing a search warrant on her home.

3:00 Protesters kneel in an intersection. One protester is encouraging the crowd to add that “extra something” and increase energy as they pass open businesses.

2:52 A crowd of at least 100 protesters is blocking traffic on E. Erie Blvd in DeWitt.