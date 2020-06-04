Live updates: Mayor Ben Walsh joins marchers on 6th day of protests

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Protesters continue to march in Syracuse to protest police brutality for the sixth consecutive day.

Protesters in Syracuse have been marching in response to the death of George Floyd since Saturday. The demonstrations have been largely peaceful with the exception of a clash between protesters and the police on Saturday night. Floyd, a Black man, died in the custody of Minneapolis police after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

7:15 p.m. Jeff Piedmonte, president of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association, said he does not support the protesters’ calls to repeal 50-a, WSYR reported. Piedmonte said he is open to meeting with protesters.

6:52 p.m. Protesters have now gathered in a parking lot near SPD headquarters. They’ll meet again tomorrow at Shoppingtown Mall in DeWitt.

6:28 p.m. Protesters are kneeling on Rosa Parks Way as organizers speak about the importance of Parks’ actions.

6:16 p.m. As the crowd approaches Hudson Street, Twiggy Billue and a protester run over to a house, where a family with a young child is standing. Billue holds the child, kisses their cheek and smiles at the crowd. Protesters kneel in an intersection, chanting “Black power,” with fists raised. They’re now repeating the names of victims of police brutality in Syracuse.

6:03 p.m. Protesters are encouraging people standing on the sidewalk to join the march. A protester says that the police want them to go to Onondaga park.

5:55 p.m. Police cars are escorting the group of protesters as they continue to march and chant.

5:44 p.m. Two SPD officers are taking a knee alongside the protesters after one protester asked if they would. A protester is about to read the names of Syracuse residents who have died by police brutality.

5:37 p.m. The crowd continues to march as one protester holds up an American flag upside down. “Abuse your power, we’re going to take it away,” the crowd is chanting. They were previously chanting “keep them knees off our necks.”

5:32 p.m “A protest is a protest, there’s nothing peaceful about it, but the violence comes from the police,” local activist Twiggy Billue said.

5:29 p.m. There’s a way to protest in a way that’s not peaceful but also not violent — like sit ins, one organizer said. “I’m not looking for war, but I’m looking for understanding.”

5:13 p.m. Protesters are continuing to march, chanting “we can’t breathe” and the names of both George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. As they march, many cars are honking in support.

Chanting “we can’t breathe,” and George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s name: pic.twitter.com/Qyx6bQufND — Emma Folts (@emmafolts) June 4, 2020

5:08 p.m. Protesters are discussing meeting at Shoppingtown Mall in DeWitt tomorrow to hold up traffic for an hour. Clifford Ryan, a local activist, is addressing the group. “I’m going to be out here with you 100%, but we have to stick together,” Ryan said. The crowd is now raising one first, chanting “one first, we stand together.”

4:56 p.m. Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens is addressing the group at the corner of Fayette Street and S. Salina Street. “I’ve been deputy mayor for three and a half years,” Owens said. “I’ve been Black my whole life.”

4:48 p.m. The crowd continues to march as one protester chants “show me what democracy looks like” and the rest respond “this is what democracy looks like.”

4:41 p.m. Protesters have left Forman Park and continue to march, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “hands up, don’t shoot.”

4:35 p.m. One protester said they are ready to begin demonstrations and sit-ins to ensure change. They are willing to stay in front of City Hall until they see change.

4:28 p.m. An organizer sings as protesters begin to stand with their fists raised. “No justice, no peace,” the protesters chant. An organizer is encouraging protesters to register to vote.

An organizer sings as protesters begin to stand, fists raised: pic.twitter.com/JwyraDl6As — Emma Folts (@emmafolts) June 4, 2020

4:16 p.m. An organizer is encouraging the crowd to hold a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck. Protesters are kneeling and some are lying down with their hands behind their back. Some protesters are raising their fists in solidarity.

4:07 p.m. Helen Hudson, president of the Common Council, is speaking to the group of protesters. She says she sees her son in George Floyd.

4:04 p.m. “This country was built on our blood, and we have a right, I said we have a right, that if we choose to be on this plantation called the United States of America, that we have a right to live,” an organizer said. “Let me breathe.”

3:55 p.m. The protesters are discussing reforms and repeals to civil law 50-a, which does not require police to release personnel records for performance evaluations.

3:27 p.m. The Citizen Review Board says that they have received 791 complaints since 2012. 166 officers have been placed on the repeat offenders list and 110 have at least three complaints filed against them in the last nine years, according to Syracuse.com.

3:13 p.m. Protesters are gathering in Forman Park for a “Let Us Breath” press conference that is being held on Zoom, according to CitrusTV.

2:45 p.m. Walsh continues to march downtown with protesters while holding a “Justice for George Floyd” sign, according to CitrusTV.

2:37 p.m. Mayor Ben Walsh is speaking with protesters as they begin gathering in Billings Park. Walsh says that he will march with protesters to Forman Park, according to CitrusTV.