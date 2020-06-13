Last Chance for Change marches to SU chancellor’s house

Last Chance for Change protested outside Chancellor Kent Syverud’s house on Saturday, denouncing Syracuse University’s response to several hate incidents that have occurred on or near campus since November.

Last Chance for Change also denounced SU’s treatment of #NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students that has protested the administration’s handling of racism on campus. Department of Public Safety officers sealed off Crouse-Hinds Hall for two days while #NotAgainSU protesters occupied the building in February, preventing food, medicine and other supplies from entering.

Zahabu Gentille Rukera, an incoming SU senior who protested with #NotAgainSU, spoke into a megaphone in front of Syverud’s house. She shared her experiences as a Black student at SU over the last three years.

“We’re here today because SU does not hold racist students accountable at all,” Rukera said. “They do not hold anybody accountable. The racist students that get away with it, they still graduate, they still go on to vote for politicians, they still go on to be doctors, and those are the people that are caring for us in the future. So we have to hold them accountable.”

Rukera has protested with Last Chance for Change, one of several movements in Syracuse that have vowed to march for 40 days to protest police brutality and the alleged murder of George Floyd. Saturday marked the fifteenth consecutive day of protesting in the city.

Floyd, a Black man, died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed Floyd, faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers present during Floyd’s killing have been arrested on charges of aiding and abetting murder.

Rukera also called out Syverud for not working closely enough with the protesters. Syverud spoke with protesters during #NotAgainSU’s occupations of the Barnes Center at the Arch and Crouse-Hinds Hall, but did not appear in-person during negotiations between #NotAgainSU organizers and SU administrators in March.

“He don’t come to us,” Rukera said. “He sends a Black person or another person of color to talk to us. But no, we want to talk to you, because this is your school.”

Saturday marked the second time Last Chance for Change protested at Syracuse University. The first time they marched across SU, a protester said SU is “known for its racism.”

The protesters stayed at Syverud’s house for about 30 minutes before marching back to the Institute of Technology at Syracuse, where the rally started.

Before reaching SU, protesters stood outside Syracuse Police Department headquarters and chanted “Justice for Jakelle”. An SPD officer shot Jakelle Davis, 23, in the jaw on Thursday morning. Davis’ father said he is in the hospital and expected to survive.

Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chief Kenton Buckner said at a press conference on Thursday that Davis started to reach for a gun when the officer fired. No officer on the scene had a body camera, and the account of the shooting was based on the reports of the officers on the scene, they said.

The officer who shot Davis is off-duty as the investigation is ongoing.

Several members of Davis’ family have cast doubt on SPD’s account. Davis’ brother, Andre Smith, said on Friday the shooting was “unjustified.”

“You’re gonna tell me all this sh*t that my brother did, but you’re not going to show me proof?” he said. “So you’ll believe the cops, that shot him, all the cops that are f*cking out here shooting anybody for no reason?”

Several members of Davis’ family took part in Saturday’s protest, including his father and stepdaughter. Curtis Chaplain, a Last Chance for Change organizer, gave the megaphone to Davis’ stepdaughter.

“Justice for my dad,” she yelled.

As the protest headed back toward the Institute of Technology at Syracuse, Davis’ father, Jessie Peterson, said he disputed SPD’s account. He said he would give further comment when he hired an attorney in the coming days.

“It’s a lot that needs to be told,” he said.