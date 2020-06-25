ACC commissioner John Swofford to retire in June 2021

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

After 24 years as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s commissioner, John Swofford will retire following the 2020-21 athletic year, the conference announced in a Thursday morning press release. During Swofford’s tenure, he increased the number of ACC schools from nine to 15 through two main expansions, including one that involved Syracuse seven years ago.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the ACC for over five decades and my respect and appreciation for those associated with the league throughout its history is immeasurable,” Swofford said in the conference’s release. “There are immediate challenges that face not only college athletics, but our entire country, and I will continue to do my very best to help guide the conference in these unprecedented times through the remainder of my tenure.”

Swofford, currently finishing his 23rd year, is just the fourth commissioner in ACC history, a position he took over after 17 years as North Carolina’s athletic director. According to the release, Swofford was instrumental in the College Football Playoff expansion, the ACC/Big 10 Challenge for both men’s and women’s basketball and establishing the ACC Championship Game and Orange Bowl partnership for football.

Last August, the conference launched ACC Network — a vision introduced by Swofford in July 2016 that gave the league a new revenue generator and avenue to highlight non-revenue sports.

Syracuse officially joined the ACC alongside Pittsburgh, Notre Dame and Louisville in 2013 as a second wave of additions. The first wave, which expanded the number of ACC schools from nine to 12 in 2004, included Boston College, Miami and Virginia Tech.

The conference’s statement made no mention of who would be Swofford’s successor.

Last Monday, the conference announced changes to its constitution and by-laws that named Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud the Board of Director’s Chair — a move intended to “modernize the league’s governance structure,” Swofford said in a release — and the conference’s 15 chancellors and presidents the Board. Swofford, serving as the Chief Executive Officer, will be a part of the new alignment for one year before retiring.

“John Swofford, in his historic tenure, has come to embody the very best of the ACC,” Syverud said in the release.