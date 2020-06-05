Top Stories
Live updates: Protesters march in Syracuse for 7th day
Protesters continue to march in Syracuse to protest police brutality. Read more »
Live updates: Mayor Ben Walsh joins marchers on 6th day of protests
Coronavirus: Cuomo warns protests could accelerate spread of COVID-19
New York state has experienced its lowest rate of new hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 since the outbreak began in March. Read more »