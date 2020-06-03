4-star 2020 center Frank Anselem commits to Syracuse

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

After failing to find a big in the transfer market who could contribute immediately, Syracuse has added 6-foot-10 Frank Anselem to its 2020 recruiting class.

Anselem chose the Orange over finalists Georgia, New Mexico and San Diego State. The Atlanta native reclassified from the 2021 class in April.

It’s been an incredibly long journey but at this point, I choose to further my education as well as basketball career at SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY. Thanks to everyone who has been a part of my life and supported me thus far. Looking forward to what the future holds.🙏🏽 #goorange 🍊🍊🍊 — Frank (@the2kfranky) June 3, 2020

247 Sports ranks Anselem as a 4-star center and the 142nd player in the class. Highlights show Anselem’s impressive hops and athleticism on both ends of the court with high-flying dunks and rim protection. However, 247 scout Josh Gershon wrote Anselem is still raw offensively and hasn’t filled out yet physically.

Anselem was at one point ranked between 50 and 70 in the 2021 class. After he reopened his recruitment, Kentucky expressed interest, according to Syracuse.com. He began his high school career at Westlake High School (Ga.) before playing last year at Prolific Prep in Napa, California. Notable Prolific Prep products include Memphis Grizzlies wing Josh Jackson and Jalen Green, a highly touted 2020 prospect who’s headlining the G-League’s select team.

Syracuse’s frontcourt for next season now includes Anselem and senior Bourama Sidibe, as well as unproven underclassmen Jesse Edwards and John Bol Ajak. Even with the lack of proven depth, it’s unlikely Anselem will contribute right away as a freshman.

Joining Anselem in the 2020 class is 4-star wing Kadary Richmond and 4-star forward Woody Newton.