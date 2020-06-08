The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Last Chance for Change organizers marched through Syracuse University’s campus Monday afternoon to continue their protest against police brutality and the alleged murder of George Floyd.

Protesters marched through SU’s Main Campus and South Campus during the protest, Citrus TV reported. They also marched down Marshall Street and past SUNY Upstate Medical University, where a group of employees stood outside applauding the demonstrators.

Several individuals who live near the university’s campus joined the march as it passed.

The protesters have peacefully marched throughout Syracuse for 10 consecutive days, joining movements across the country to protest the killing of Floyd, a Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer. Organizers have said they’ll march in Syracuse for 40 days to demand police reform and justice for victims of police brutality.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck for several minutes, faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers present during Floyd’s killing face charges of aiding and abetting murder.

Protesters also passed Crouse-Hinds hall, the same building #NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, occupied from Feb. 17 to March 18. The movement, which also held a sit-in at SU’s Barnes Center at the Arch in November, has protested SU’s handling of at least 32 hate incidents that have occurred on or near SU’s campus since early November.

During today’s protest, one organizer said SU is “known for its racism,” addressing the hate incidents.