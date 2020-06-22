This letter is in reference to The Daily Orange’s recent removal of a conservative columnist. Read our editor-in-chief’s response here.

Dear Editors,

I recently read on the Fox News website an article by Brian Flood about a student journalist, Adrianna San Marco, who was fired as a columnist at The Daily Orange for claiming in LifeZette that institutional racism is a “myth.” I know, of course, that Fox News is biased. But if the facts as stated are true, I find them very disturbing. It seems to me a clear example of censorship.

Although I believe that racism is “systemic” in America if by that is meant a phenomenon that is deeply rooted in American history and very widespread, San Marco is entitled to her opinion. Her firing by The Daily Orange, I understand, is not a violation of the First Amendment: The Daily Orange is not a government entity. I also know that a racially charged atmosphere has of late prevailed at Syracuse University (which, as an alumnus, saddens me) and that there are those who would be disturbed by San Marco’s comments. Yet I believe that a university is a place where differing views should be open for reasoned debate because this facilitates learning.

To fire San Marco for her opinion implies that The Daily Orange is the guardian of “truth” or “right,” and that those who deviate from current orthodoxy as defined by the newspaper must be banned. To me, this seems anti-intellectual and is reminiscent of authoritarian and totalitarian regimes.

Would it not be better to have San Marco write a column for The Daily Orange in which she must present evidence in support of her thesis that institutional racism is not systemic in America, and an opposing column following her’s that presents the evidence that institutional racism is systemic in America? This would be a learning experience for SU students. Thank you for this opportunity to express my opinion on this issue.

James M. Donovan

Professor of History

Penn State Mont Alto

Syracuse University PhD, 1982