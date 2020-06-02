Class of 2020 Commencement will take place after Thanksgiving

The Syracuse University Class of 2020’s on-campus commencement ceremony will not take place until after Thanksgiving, Chancellor Kent Syverud announced Tuesday in a campus-wide email.

SU seniors who graduated in spring 2020 received their degrees in a virtual ceremony on May 10, the same date the university had originally planned to hold an in-person commencement ceremony. The university canceled the in-person ceremony on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After conducting a survey of Class of 2020 graduates, Syverud announced on April 8 that SU would hold a commencement ceremony in the Carrier Dome in the fall.

That ceremony will likely take place sometime between Thanksgiving 2020 and May 2021, Syverud said in a campus-wide email today. The university will survey Class of 2020 graduates next week to determine when commencement should be held, he said.

“I remain committed to recognizing our graduates with the celebration they deserve,” Syverud said. “We want nothing more than to welcome them back to campus to honor their achievements.”

Public health information guided the university’s decision to schedule the ceremony no earlier than Thanksgiving, Syverud said. The university is currently working to determine how large events will take place when residential instruction begins on Aug. 24, he said.

“We will make good on our promise to celebrate our graduates and their families in a special and authentically Syracuse way,” he said.