9 injured, 1 in critical condition from shooting in Near Westside neighborhood

A shooting in Syracuse’s Near Westside neighborhood on Saturday night wounded at least nine people and placed one in critical condition, the Syracuse Police Department confirmed.

The shooting took place at a party near Wyoming Street with hundreds of people in attendance. A video of the incident shows more than 30 gunshots fired as a crowd of people quickly scattered. The shooting happened about 15 minutes before 9 p.m., when the party was scheduled to end, Syracuse.com reported.

SPD initially responded to a stolen car investigation at the intersection of Wyoming Street and Marcellus Street at 8:54 p.m.

“They encountered hundreds of people in the streets, people immediately started to begin running, saying people were shot,” said Sgt. Matthew Malinowski, an SPD spokesperson.

The patient in critical condition is a 53 year old woman who was shot in her back and midsection. Patients were first transported to area hospitals before being taken to Upstate University Hospital.

SPD did not have any suspects or individuals in custody related to the shooting as of 11 p.m Saturday. The department instructed Westside residents to remain inside but stated there is no longer an active threat. Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chief Kenton Buckner were both on the scene Saturday night.