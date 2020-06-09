Around 65 Syracuse players return to campus for voluntary workouts

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Around 65 Syracuse football players returned to the Ensley Athletic Center for Voluntary workouts, SU Athletics announced on Tuesday. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, every athlete, coaches, football staff members and Department of Athletics staff members were tested for the virus.

In total, around 130 people will be tested. SU did not announce the protocol if a player or staff member tests positive for coronavirus, but players will be isolated until receiving a negative result — a period that could last up to 14 days. Senior offensive lineman Airon Servais, junior quarterback Tommy DeVito and wide receiver Taj Harris were among the players returning on Tuesday.

Student-athletes have been grouped into “pods” to accommodate CDC and New York state social distancing guidelines. In the first phase of voluntary workouts, student-athletes are only allowed contact with the others in their pod, including designated staff. The pods will eventually increase, first to 30, and eventually to the entire team.

Everyone entering or exiting the facilities must wear a mask to prevent the spread of the virus, but they are not required during workouts.

In late May, Director of Athletics John Wildhack announced his expectation for a fall 2020 football season with a limited number of fans in attendance.

“In regard to football season, at this time we are anticipating and planning for reduced capacity to some degree,” Wildhack wrote in an email to season ticket holders.