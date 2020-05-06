D.O. Sports’ most newsworthy stories of spring 2020

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Daily Orange has kept readers updated on the biggest news in Syracuse sports over the past five months, including the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From Emily Engstler’s game-winning shot that head coach Quentin Hillsman drew up on a napkin three years ago to construction on the Carrier Dome continuing despite nonessential business orders, here’s our list of the 10 most-newsworthy sports stories from the spring.





Jordan Phelps | Staff Photographer

After a 28-point win over North Carolina to open the ACC tournament, Syracuse was scheduled to play No. 3-seed Louisville the next day. But the next day, less than an hour after ACC commissioner John Swofford announced the tournament would continue, the Big 10, Southeastern Conference and Big 12 all canceled theirs.

At the time, the Orange were attempting to claw their way back onto the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. The same day, though, that was also canceled.

“We came to the conclusion that the best thing to do and the most prudent thing to do and the safest thing to do would be to end the tournament at this point,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said.





Will Fudge | Staff Photographer

After all winter and spring championships were canceled and the ACC suspended all play due to COVID-19, the NCAA announced it would grant an extra year of eligibility for graduating spring athletes.

Since the NCAA’s decision, a growing list of Syracuse athletes have expressed interest in returning. All five men’s senior lacrosse offensive starters have officially announced that they’re coming back next year. Women’s lacrosse players Emily Hawryschuk, Asa Goldstock and Lila Nazarian, will also return to pursue the program’s first national championship.





Max Freund | Staff Photographer

Dior Johnson announced his commitment to Syracuse on Feb. 7, selecting the Orange over Alabama, LSU, Memphis and Arizona State. Johnson is listed as the top point guard in his class and the No. 4 player overall in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged over 25 points this past season at Mayfair High School and recently announced that he will transfer to Oak Hill Academy — the same high school that former Syracuse star Carmelo Anthony attended. He’s the first SU commit in the Class of 2022, and boosted Syracuse’s class to No. 1 overall that year in 247Sports’ team rankings.

“I don’t have anything against the Blue Bloods,” Johnson wrote in the blog post, “But I’m the kind of guy who wants to go to a school where I can play against them and beat them.”





Corey Henry | Photo Editor

One day after #NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, began occupying Crouse-Hinds Hall to protest the university’s response to racist incidents, the movement shared a link on Instagram to a 2018 video showing Syracuse field hockey freshman Charlotte de Vries repeatedly saying the N-word. The same video, originally recorded when de Vries was a junior at Conestoga (Pennsylvania) High School, had caused her to lose an athletic scholarship to the University of North Carolina.

“As a high school student, Charlotte used racist, hurtful and offensive language in a video that was posted on social media,” Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications at Syracuse, said in a statement. “She has demonstrated deep and genuine remorse and has undergone and continues to participate in educational training on diversity and cultural sensitivity.”





Max Freund | Staff Photographer

Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes led the ACC with 19 points per game last season and entered the 2020 NBA Draft on March 21. One month later, Hughes announced he won’t return for his redshirt senior season.

After one season at Eastern Carolina, Hughes transferred to the Orange in 2017 and blossomed into a top offensive option, transitioning from 3-point threat to the Orange’s focal point this season. He’s projected to be the No. 32 pick, according to NBADraft.net.





Corey Henry | Senior Staff Photographer

In danger of falling below .500 for the first time since his initial season at Syracuse, Quentin Hillsman picked up his whiteboard on the sidelines and drew up the “napkin play.” It was a sideline out-of-bounds lob play initially crafted three years ago in a North Carolina Outback Steakhouse with recruiting assistant Ronnie Enoch.

Using the lob, Emily Engstler’s tap-in at the buzzer in January lifted the Orange over No. 8 Florida State and snapped a two-game losing streak to ranked opponents. And it came off a play that turned an unorganized heave into a precise lob with only 0.8 seconds left in overtime.

“I just said, ‘I hope to God this goes in there.’ And it went in,” Engstler said.





Sarah Lee | Asst. Photo Editor

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ordered all nonessential businesses to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Carrier Dome’s $118 million renovation project has continued. Four days before the executive order, workers deflated the Dome’s roof. Its replacement was scheduled to be installed by SU’s football home-opener on Sept. 19.

Over 200 construction workers are working “24 hours a day” to construct a new roof that will have a longer lifespan and require less maintenance, said Pete Sala, SU’s vice president and chief facilities officer.

“We’re going to do our best to navigate the changing climate and all the coronavirus things that are going on,” said Jeremy Thurston, president of The Hayner Hoyt Corporation.





Elizabeth Billman | Senior Staff Photographer

Syracuse’s star point guard Tiana Mangakahia was diagnosed with breast cancer last June, two months after forgoing the WNBA draft to return for a final year with the Orange. Her journey through treatment and her battle with cancer became one of college basketball’s most followed storylines throughout the season.

In Syracuse’s annual Play4Kay/Pink Game on Feb. 16, the Orange honored Mangakahia with video tributes and a halftime ceremony where she addressed the Carrier Dome crowd for the first time since her diagnosis.

“Everyone probably has someone that they know in their family that has been touched by cancer,” head coach Quentin Hillsman said. “It’s different when it’s someone that plays for you. When it’s one of your kids, it’s like it’s one of your daughters.”





Will Fudge | Staff Photographer

Syracuse men’s lacrosse rose to No. 1 in Inside Lacrosse’s Maverik Media Poll for the first time since 2017 after a Feb. 28 win against Hobart. The undefeated Orange, then 4-0, moved up two spots after their 21-13 victory over the Statesmen coupled with then-No. 1 Yale’s loss against UMass.

After the victory where Brendan Curry and Tucker Dordevic recorded five goals each, Hobart’s head coach Greg Raymond called the Orange’s top midfield line the best in the nation.





Corey Henry | Photo Editor

Two-year Illinois guard Alan Griffin was expected to be one of the Fighting Illini’s best players during his junior season, but transferred to Syracuse instead. He averaged 8.9 points in 18.1 minutes per game last year, and chose the Orange over Arizona, Dayton and Texas.

However, Griffin will not be eligible to play in 2020 unless he’s granted a waiver or the NCAA adjusts its transfer rules during a May vote. He’d join an SU backcourt that lost Elijah Hughes, brought back Joseph Girard III and Buddy Boeheim and added incoming freshman Kadary Richmond.