DPS investigates online post targeting Black, Hispanic and Catholic people

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating a post on a Greek life social media website that contained “bias comments” about Black people, Catholics and Hispanics, the department announced Friday.

The post is one of at least 33 racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents that have occurred at or near SU since early November. This is the first incident to target Catholic individuals.

There is currently no additional information about the post or the department’s investigation, DPS said on its Bias Incident Reports webpage.

DPS did not name the website the bias comments appeared on.

A white supremacist manifesto was posted to an SU discussion page on Greekrank.com in November. The 74-page manifesto was written by the perpetrator of the New Zealand Christchurch mosque shootings and contained Neo-Nazi symbols and anti-immigrant sentiments. The manifesto was deleted from Greekrank.com about five hours after it was posted.