100+ march peacefully in 2nd day of Syracuse protests

Hundreds marched in Syracuse on Sunday for a second night to protest police brutality in response to George Floyd’s alleged murder.

Mayor Ben Walsh has declared a citywide state of emergency, with a curfew from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for everyone except essential workers and people going to and from work. The Syracuse Police Department will arrest anyone violating the curfew, Walsh said.

A crowd outside the Public Safety Building began to disperse after several warnings from Syracuse police to leave the area. Some protesters lay on the ground with their hands behind their back, in defiance of police orders. About 50 protesters remained at 9 p.m., discussing whether to leave as police watched them from a distance. There have been no clashes between protesters and police so far on Sunday.

A protester is urging those who want to stay to go home: pic.twitter.com/xzAAfqNAiw — Emma Folts (@emmafolts) June 1, 2020



A large crowd had formed outside the Public Safety Building in downtown Syracuse by 4:30 p.m. Protesters began a peaceful march down S. State Street around 6 p.m. toward the Onondaga County Courthouse.

They chanted, “Say his name, George Floyd,” and “Say her name, Breonna Taylor.”

The march came to a halt shortly before 6:30 p.m on E. Onondaga Street outside the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, where protesters gathered around a police car blocking the street. Protesters, some standing and some kneeling, began chanting “I can’t breathe.”

Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, was charged with third-degree murder and mansalughter on Friday for the killing of Floyd, a Black man. Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Protesters kneeling in the road held a brief moment of silence before erupting into chants, “Black Lives Matter.”

Around 6:30, a protester urged an SPD officer photographing the crowd from the top of a building to join the protest.

“We need to have one mind, one goal. We need to organize, strategize, mobilize,” an organizer said to a kneeling crowd. “We need to protest with a purpose, we need to be on one accord, with peace.”

Protesters defied curfew, remaining on the 500 block of S. State Street past 8 p.m. SPD issued a statement on Twitter shortly after asking protesters to “please disperse.”

Some knelt down in the street with their fists raised before lying down with their hands behind their backs.

“Shoot me with a rubber bullet while my hands are behind my back, please,” one protester said, lying on the pavement.

Around 8:30, talk began of ceasing the protest for the night. Only a small group remained.

One protester encouraged others, if they left, to tell their friends to return again tomorrow. Another encouraged the crowd to return again the next morning at 8 a.m.

“If y’all don’t leave, it’s gonna get ugly out here … all of this will be for nothing,” one protester said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a protester began urging those who wanted to stay to go home.

“I need y’all to go home. I need y’all to be safe,” they said.