‘Urinetown’ to open Redhouse Art Center’s 2021-22 season

While plans for the 2020-21 season are still uncertain due to COVID-19, Redhouse Arts Center announced Tuesday that it plans to open its 2021-22 season with the award-winning musical “Urinetown.” The show was nominated for 10 Tony awards and is soon celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Hunter Foster, the artistic director of Redhouse, was a member of the original cast of the production, playing the lead role of Bobby Strong. “Urinetown” is a satirical comedy set in a dystopian future. A water shortage and 20-year drought has led to a government ban on private toilets and the increase in paid public toilets. The show takes on themes of capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, politics and more.

“I am so honored to bring this show to Redhouse, a show that has meant so much to my career; and to be able to produce it for its 20th anniversary is beyond thrilling,” Foster said in a press release.

Foster also added that the local theater company hopes to announce adjustment plans regarding its 2020-21 season shortly. However, it is waiting for a little more guidance on when it can reopen before making decisions and announcements for an updated full schedule.

The show “Urinetown” was chosen for Redhouse’s season-opener because of its historical opening on Broadway. In 2001, it was the first Broadway show to premiere after the 9/11 attacks.

“It became a symbol of hope for our community as we bravely tried to return to normal life,” Foster said. “The parallels to what is happening today cannot be overstated, and we once again turn to this fantastic show to lead us towards a better day.”

While Redhouse is currently closed, a few virtual programming options are available on its website. The center stated that it will continue to add more options in the coming weeks. More updated information is available on its website as well.