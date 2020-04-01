University Union cancels remaining in-person events

University Union canceled all remaining in-person events during the spring 2020 semester. This includes the weekly cinema screenings, a comedy show, Mayfest and Block Party.

The organization says that it is not planning to announce who was booked to perform at Mayfest and Block Party in order to keep the option of working with the same artists in the future.

In a press release, UU also said that it is “actively exploring alternative programming options, including digital events.” More announcements about future events will be shared through social media, the organization said.