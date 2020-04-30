SU to place additional security cameras in all residence halls

Syracuse University will install security cameras in all residence halls and in additional areas on campus this summer.

The university will install cameras in residence hall lounges and elevators, said Pete Sala, vice president and chief campus facilities officer, in a campus-wide email. SU will also place cameras in the area of Walnut Park and the Women’s Building.

Cameras have already been installed in Day and Flint Halls and Graham Dining Center, Sala said.

Both Jewish and international students included the installation of security cameras in demands presented to Chancellor Kent Syverud last fall. The demands came in response to a series of hate incidents reported at or near SU beginning in November.

The university announced April 20 that it had placed all new construction projects on hold to make up for revenue lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The renovation of Schine Student Center and the Carrier Dome roof replacement project will also continue this summer, Sala said. SU identifies these renovations as key to its Campus Framework initiative to enhance the student experience, he said.

“It will be more important than ever that our campus remains an inspiring beacon when we all return,” he said.

Construction teams working on these projects have protective equipment and are following social distancing guidelines, Sala said.

“Even though these are challenging times, the determination and spirit we have as a University remain, evident in the resolve and hard work of our students, faculty and staff,” Sala said.