SU names 2020 University Scholars
Daily Orange File Photo
Syracuse University on Wednesday announced the 12 seniors chosen to be the 2020 University Scholars.
The University Scholars is the highest undergraduate honor from the university. A committee of faculty from across SU selects eight to 12 seniors each year to represent their class at graduation, according to an SU News release.
Each school and college nominates students for the honor. The Scholars Selection Committee then chooses the scholars based on their coursework, letters of recommendation and academic and independent achievement, according to the release.
It is unclear how the 2020 University Scholars will participate in this year’s graduation. SU will not hold an on-campus, in-person Commencement ceremony in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will recognize the Class of 2020 with an alternative celebration. Seniors received a survey Friday to gather input on alternative ceremonies, including those that would happen on campus at a later date.
Here are the 2020 University Scholars:
- Alexander Aguirre, a dual biochemistry and neuroscience major.
- Nicholas Barba, an entrepreneurship and emerging enterprises and finance major.
- Adam Bayer, an information management and technology major and a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Margaret Garber, a biology and neuroscience major in the College of Arts and Sciences.
- Lara Hicks, an international relations major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Natasha Liston-Beck, an architecture major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Bethany Murphy, an environmental engineering major.
- Serena Omo-Lamai, a bioengineering major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Natalia Rice, a dual sociology and English and textual studies major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Nicole Stallings-Blanche, a communications design major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Morgan Trau, a broadcast and digital journalism major.
- Tyler Youngman, an information management and technology and music history and cultures double major and a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
Published on April 1, 2020 at 10:20 pm
Contact Sarah: scalessa@syr.edu