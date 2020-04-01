SU names 2020 University Scholars

Syracuse University on Wednesday announced the 12 seniors chosen to be the 2020 University Scholars.

The University Scholars is the highest undergraduate honor from the university. A committee of faculty from across SU selects eight to 12 seniors each year to represent their class at graduation, according to an SU News release.

Each school and college nominates students for the honor. The Scholars Selection Committee then chooses the scholars based on their coursework, letters of recommendation and academic and independent achievement, according to the release.

It is unclear how the 2020 University Scholars will participate in this year’s graduation. SU will not hold an on-campus, in-person Commencement ceremony in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will recognize the Class of 2020 with an alternative celebration. Seniors received a survey Friday to gather input on alternative ceremonies, including those that would happen on campus at a later date.

Here are the 2020 University Scholars: