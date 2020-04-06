SU to continue diversity and inclusion events online

Syracuse University administrators are looking into a platform to continue offering professional diversity training amid the coronavirus pandemic, an SU official announced Monday.

Many on-campus events related to diversity and inclusion that were scheduled for March and April have been canceled or are proceeding online due to the pandemic, said Keith Alford, chief diversity and inclusion officer, in a campus-wide email.

“Though Syracuse University has been compelled to revamp ways of delivering our educational mission, and we have had to set aside some initiatives that are difficult to implement without a fully populated campus, we are continuing to deliver on our previous commitments and will not lose sight of our ultimate goals,” Alford said.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected over 1.2 million people and killed at least 70,700 worldwide. New York state has confirmed 130,689 cases of the virus as of Monday, and 4,758 people have died.

Loading…

The Board of Trustees’ Special Committee on University Climate, Diversity and Inclusion will adjust its timeline due to the virus to make sure it can meet in-person with campus groups and students, Alford said. SU announced March 16 that classes will take place online for the remainder of the semester and encouraged students to leave university housing by March 22.

The special committee convened five times and met with student groups, faculty and staff on Feb. 12 and 13. Members of the Independent Advisory Panel — which is reviewing diversity, inclusion and campus climate at SU separate from the special committee — visited campus the weeks of Feb. 17 and March 9 and met with SU leadership and #NotAgainSU organizers.

#NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, occupied Crouse-Hinds Hall for 31 days to protest the university’s response to at least 32 racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents that have occurrred at or near SU since early November.

My College Roomie, a roommate-matching service, launched March 15 and currently has 303 active users, Alford said. #NotAgainSU demanded that SU create a platform allowing students to select roommates based on mutual interests and identities.

The pulse survey of campus climate, originally planned for late February, has also been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Alford said. SU will implement the survey in the future, he said.

SU has completed the first two phases of ongoing security camera installation projects in Flint Hall and Graham Dining Center, Alford said. SU previously installed additional cameras in Day Hall, and Campus Safety and Emergency Services is developing a plan and budget estimate for similar installations in additional residence halls.

The impacts of COVID-19 are not equitable, Alford said. Many students are facing economic hardship and trouble connecting to reliable internet, he said. Others are experiencing xenophobia and racism due to the crisis, he said.

It is important that SU continues to work toward its commitments about diversity and inclusion, Alford said.

“This is an extraordinary period for everyone,” Alford said. “Even though most of our campus community is working remotely, many university services and programs have been strengthened to address new challenges.”