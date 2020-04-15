Student organizations cancel events, find online alternatives

Syracuse University students involved in registered student organizations are canceling planned events or seeking online alternatives after classes moved online for the rest of the semester.

The university has suspended on-campus classes and transitioned to virtual learning for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, many students have returned home a month or more earlier than expected.

Coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected more than 2 million and killed 132,908 worldwide. President Donald Trump announced a new federal recommendation on March 16 to avoid all social gatherings with more than 10 people in attendance to curb the spread of the virus.

SU currently has more than 300 RSOs. Students involved in registered organizations told The Daily Orange that they’re disappointed in the change in plans, but they understand the university’s decision to move courses online and are happy about the memories they made while on campus.

First Year Players, a semester-long theater organization for freshmen and transfer students, has canceled its production of “9 to 5.” The musical was scheduled for the weekend of April 9.

The group had already begun rehearsing in Goldstein Auditorium when SU suspended on-campus classes, said senior Will DeVito, the show’s director.

DeVito and FYP’s 150 staff members had looked forward to the show for the entire year and were disappointed when it was canceled, he said. He’s grateful for all the memories he made and is proud of the work everyone did leading up to the musical.

“We’re all staying as optimistic as we can and also acknowledging that this pandemic — it’s a matter of life and death for a lot of people,” DeVito said. “Although it’s so disheartening that we weren’t able to have our show, there’s a lot of stuff going on right now that’s a lot bigger than us.”

DeVito will work with the FYP Executive Board and the organization’s future producers to discuss ways to present a bit of the show in the fall, he said. He plans to visit campus this fall to assist with the remainder of the production as a way to finish off his senior year.

Some organizations are planning to hold their events virtually.

Relay for Life, an annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, had nearly 700 participants in Manley Field House last year, said Jim Monahan, community development manager for the American Cancer Society. The organization has been planning this year’s event for months and will virtually hold the fundraiser on its Facebook page April 25, he said.

The four-hour fundraiser will have a virtual opening ceremony, national speakers and games, Monahan said. The event will also include the traditional ceremony honoring people who have died of cancer, and the organization will use its Instagram page for fundraising, he said.

Other organizations are still unsure of what their annual events will look like and whether they’ll be held in the fall.

University Union had already planned Mayfest and Block Party, two concerts that are held on campus every spring, as well as a comedy show and weekly cinema screenings, UU president Anna Simone said.

UU’s executive board is researching ways to hold these types of events online, said Lauren Crimmins, UU’s vice president.

“That would be the ultimate goal so that we can give the student body some kind of sense of normalcy because they’re used to having events like that on a semester basis,” she said.

UU sent out a survey to the student body to determine the type of virtual events they would attend. The results will help them plan an event students are passionate about, Crimmins said.

OrangeSeeds, a year-long leadership and development program for freshmen and transfer students, planned to hold the Big Event on April 18, said Gursimar Singh, assistant director of OrangeSeeds.

During the Big Event, which is the largest student-run day of community service at SU, OrangeSeeds sends student volunteers to nonprofits within the city to establish connections with Syracuse residents.

OrangeSeeds is still unsure whether the event will be canceled or postponed until the fall, Singh said. The organization’s leaders will release a statement on social media when they reach a decision, she said.

The event changed Singh’s entire freshman year, she said. She’s sad that the current freshman class won’t get the same experience.

“At the university, we’re in a bubble and very isolated from the rest of the city,” Singh said. “This is a great opportunity for students to make that difference and to see not only what an impact they can make to the community but also what the community can do for them.”

Many organizations, including SU’s athletic teams, had to cancel their seasons and events altogether.

SU Women’s Rugby Club had booked all its weekly tournaments for the rest of the semester, said junior Molly Shoap, captain of the team. The team is now finding ways to keep in touch on social media, she said. They plan to feature a “rugger of the week” on Instagram for players to share their favorite memories.

The Orange Pulse Dance Troupe had to cancel its annual showcase a little over a week before it was set to take place, said senior Shannon Ferguson.

Ferguson had choreographed a dance for the show and is disappointed that she isn’t able to perform on stage one last time. Still, her four years in the group have taught her a lot, she said.

“I had never taught dance before until like my freshman year,” Ferguson said. “That kind of leadership and being on board was a really good experience. I’m glad I did it.”