Student Association official urges students to vote in elections

This past year has been one of the most difficult in our university’s history.

When we were met with a spate of bias-related incidents, students stood up, fought back and made their voices heard in a movement that’s mission quickly spread across the nation.

When we were met with a global pandemic that forced us to evacuate our dorms and switch to online learning, we as students were able to adapt and are calling for common sense policy surrounding education and tuition.

This past year, we have truly seen the importance of student leadership.

The Student Association is Syracuse University’s student government organization, and right now we are holding an election to decide who will represent the more that 15,000 of us for this next year.

You can vote right now by following these steps:

Log on to MySlice Click the “VOTE NOW” link under ‘Student Services’ On the voting screen, you will vote for one ticket for President & Vice President, one Comptroller, and the Assembly Representatives representing your home college

The challenges that we collectively face this next year may be even greater than in the past, but we know for certain that the action and solutions we propose must be even greater to meet those challenges. To do this, we need effective, representative leadership, and that is a goal that can only be attained through people getting engaged.

As Chair of the Board of Elections and Membership in the Student Association, I urge you to do the following: get involved, get engaged, and vote in this year’s SA election.

Should you have any questions or concerns about this year’s election, please feel free to contact me at drbruen@syr.edu.

David Bruen

Board of Elections and Membership Chair

Class of 2023