Due to national leaders’ response to the coronavirus pandemic, there is still immense uncertainty regarding when we’ll begin to see some sense of normalcy and when businesses will be able to re-open. Many students may face cancelled internships, summer jobs and co-op programs.

The possibility of spending the summer at home due to COVID-19 is very real and nerve-wracking. Many students are required to participate in internships, either for their major or for building work experience and securing a job for the future. As if managing online coursework and changes to daily routines are not enough, the question of what to do if summer plans are cancelled is very much up in their air.

As discouraging as these potential cancellations may be, students can try to use their newly ac-quired free time to build skills and allow them to be more marketable to employers when it’s time to apply for jobs again. Seeking out alternative remote employment opportunities, conducting your own research and gaining new skills through online certifications and training can not only help keep you busy, but also help bolster your skill set and resume.

Seek projects or research that you can work on remotely. Check with your professors or con-nections on LinkedIn to see if there are opportunities available that could allow you to work safely from home while still learning and growing your arsenal of knowledge. You would be surprised at how far-reaching your LinkedIn network may be, how many people are willing to help and how many opportunities professors, faculty and staff are aware of. Never underestimate the value of your reaching out to your connections!

If working remotely is not an option, or your network comes up empty, consider forging your own research or project. Think about what you’re passionate about and where those passions intersect with your career interests. Is there a topic you’re interested in learning about further, or is there a project you’re interested in starting? Depending on your interests and field of work, you could start a blog, create an ad campaign or make a website to showcase your work. The possi-bilities are endless, and we’re lucky to be in a technology-centered age that gives us access to a plethora of information and opportunities at home.

Access to information and online resources provides an amazing opportunity to gain skills through certification and training courses from the comfort and safety of your home. Websites like Coursera, Khan Academy and LinkedIn Learning can help you build your skills, launch a pro-ject and explore an interest. Many Ivy League institutions like Yale and Harvard are also offering free online courses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you’re looking to learn something unfamiliar, acquire a certification for your career or even learn a language, there are numerous online learning platforms that will allow you to take your expertise to the next level during your time at home.

As a college student, losing the opportunity for a traditional internship or job can feel like the ulti-mate obstacle. But by staying home and understanding the reality of the situation, you’re not only helping the fight against COVID-19, but you’re also creating an opportunity for your own personal gain. There will be job opportunities again in the future, so prepare for that time now. Now is the time to check items off your to-do list that you usually can’t get to and become the best version of your professional and personal self despite the challenges we face.

There are several on-campus resources now available virtually during this unprecedented time. The Career Center is available for virtual appointments regarding job applications and summer opportunities, and the Office of Financial Literacy has several COVID-19 resources on its website.

In addition, Smart Money Coaches are holding virtual appointments, and are always available via email for questions about your personal finances or career. Schedule an appointment through Orange Success, and a Smart Money Coach can help you navigate the next few months! You can also check out the Office of Financial Literacy social media for quick money tips on Insta-gram and Twitter at @SUFinLit.