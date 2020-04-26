Singer-songwriter King Princess to perform at UU virtual concert

Singer-songwriter King Princess will perform a virtual concert Friday hosted by University Union.

King Princess is a singer and multi-instrumentalist influenced by Nick Cave, Dolly Parton and Perfume Genius, according to Spotify. She first made a name for herself in 2018 with the debut single “1950.”

The overnight success of the song about “untold queer histories” propelled her into the spotlight, UU wrote in a press release. King Princess then released the critically-acclaimed album “Cheap Queen” in 2019 and gave fans her latest single “Ohio” in February.

The Brooklyn native has performed on the biggest festival stages, including Coachella, Glastonbury, Governors Ball and Boston Calling.

Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students and faculty can view the concert, which begins at 8 p.m., by reserving a spot on Eventbrite. From there, individuals will be provided with a Zoom link prior to the start of the show.

UU hosted a virtual Q&A on Saturday with “Queer Eye” star and best-selling author Jonathan Van Ness.

UU has canceled all remaining in-person events for the spring 2020 semester. King Princess’s Zoom concert is part of the organization’s virtual programming for the remainder of the semester, which includes Netflix Parties on Fridays and Saturdays.