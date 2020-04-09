Professor in Falk College dies

Evan Weissman, an associate professor of food studies, died Thursday, according to an email sent to faculty and staff in the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics.

Weissman died unexpectedly at his home, according to the email.

“Evan touched Falk College and beyond with his kindness, his energy, and his passion for social justice, while he also helped to connect our Falk and Syracuse University communities with the larger Syracuse community,” the email reads.

As a professor at Falk College, Weissman taught both introductory and upper-level food studies courses and focused his research on addressing food inequality in urban America. He specialized in food system inequality, urban agriculture and food deserts, among other topics.

He was a founding board member of Syracuse Grows, a local grassroots organization that works to create food justice and support food production through advocacy, resources and education.

Falk College will provide details regarding how the college’s community members can support both each other and Weissman’s family as soon as it’s able to do so, according to the email.

“All of us in Falk College will stand together to support Evan’s family and one another,” the email reads. “His students, who he taught and mentored with commitment and caring, will also need our support.”