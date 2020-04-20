Peter Dearth to return for 5th year with NCAA eligibility relief

Short-stick defensive midfielder Peter Dearth became the third graduating men’s lacrosse senior to use the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility on Monday afternoon, joining faceoff specialist Danny Varello and goalie Drake Porter.

“It has been my dream to win a national championship at Syracuse since I first picked up a stick,” Dearth’s return announcement read, in part. “Having that opportunity taken away in my senior year, when our team felt unstoppable, was heartbreaking.”

We got a captain coming back. pic.twitter.com/4TgWjOEJ3m — Syracuse Lacrosse (@CuseMLAX) April 20, 2020

In four games during the 2020 season, Dearth scooped 11 ground balls and scored twice for the Orange — including their first goal of the season against Colgate on Feb. 7. He missed what turned out to be SU’s final game against Johns Hopkins with an injury.

Dearth was one of nine Syracuse players selected as Inside Lacrosse All-Americans for 2020 and earned honorable mention status last year as a junior. Over his Syracuse career, he’s tallied 19 points and 73 ground balls, and in 2021 will once again work with current freshman Brandon Aviles and redshirt sophomore Dami Oladunmoye at the short-stick spot — one Dearth switched to midway through his sophomore season.

“This team is ready to bring a championship back to upstate,” Dearth said.