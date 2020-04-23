Jamie Trimboli latest senior to return with extra eligibility

Jamie Trimboli was the first Syracuse lacrosse player to say he wanted to return after the 2020 season was cut short by coronavirus. If aid could be worked out, he wanted to “pick up where he left off,” according to a Rochester Democrat & Chronicle report. In an instagram post Thursday, Trimboli made it official.

“If there’s an opportunity to spend another year at Syracuse University, competing day in and day out with my best friends, then sign me up for that,” Trimboli’s post read.

Before the cancellation, Trimboli was on pace to set career-highs in goals, assists and points — scoring 20 points in five games. Alongside Brendan Curry and Tucker Dordevic, Trimboli contributed to a first-line midfield that recorded 41 of SU’s 83 goals.

“I’m not sure there’s a better midfield in the country,” Hobart coach Greg Raymond said after the Orange’s 21-13 win over the Statesmen.

In Syracuse’s week three win over Army, Trimboli scored four second-half goals, including three in five minutes, to lead the Orange’s 9-7 comeback victory.

Trimboli joins Peter Dearth, Danny Varello and Drake Porter as returning seniors for No. 1 Syracuse. Redshirt senior Stephen Rehfuss is the only remaining 2020 starter who has yet to announce his decision.