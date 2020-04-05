Hastings, Golden will best represent marginalized students in SA leadership

With the uncertain times facing our nation and university, like global health concerns and issues that continue to attack the identities of minority students on campus, it is natural to think about those who are in leadership roles and what qualities make them fit for the job. The upcoming Student Association election is quickly approaching. It is evident that the most qualified and well-suited candidates for SA President and Vice President are Justine Hastings and Ryan Golden.

Our university needs strong leaders that have passions for communicating with students, faculty and administrators while advocating for those with marginalized identities that are often overlooked on campus. Their campaign has developed a platform that will make Syracuse University more accessible and accountable to students. Hastings and Golden have committed to supporting marginalized identities by continuing to support the past, present, and future demands of the #NotAgainSU movement, supporting students of color, international students, indigenous students and Jewish students .

Hastings’ and Golden’s platform also prioritizes the physical and financial accessibility of SU. These candidates aim to create a plan with campus leadership to make all buildings physically accessible to all students. Additionally, their campaign recognizes the financial burden an SU education can have on students. They support freezing tuition as well as prioritizing scholarship funds for marginalized students, such as reinstating the Posse Scholarship programs for Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Their campaign is also committed to remaining accountable to students. They recognize that students wish to improve the university and are committed to hearing student voices and ensuring that the actions of the Student Association are accessible to all students.

As a resident advisor I have seen the needs of students with a number of different identities and part of my job is advocating for my students and helping them advocate for themselves. Having strong leadership in the roles of SA President and Vice President, like Hastings and Golden, would provide students with the opportunity to advocate for themselves while creating and maintaining resources for students of all identities.

Hastings and Golden are committed to hearing the voices of all students and making an SU culture that supports students of all identities, especially those with marginalized identities. Both Hastings and Golden have experienced working with the administration and SA to make improvements to the campus, communicating clearly and openly with students and working collaboratively with peers. These candidates are committed to a platform that will bring much needed change to SU.

Justine Hastings and Ryan Golden are clearly the best candidates for our current campus climate and will continue to advocate for students of all identities.

Kylie Nikolaus

President of the Honors Student Advisory Board

Director of Finance and Fundraising for OttoTHON

Honors Learning Community Resident Advisor

I verified all the platform points with the campaign’s facebook