Football home opener target date ‘hasn’t moved’ for Carrier Dome roof construction

As of now, the goal of completing the Carrier Dome roof replacement project for Syracuse football’s home opener on Sept. 19 hasn’t changed despite the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“That’s our target date. That date hasn’t moved for us,” Syracuse University’s vice president and chief facilities officer, Pete Sala, said on Monday.

Sala added that “we’re very pleased with where we are right now,” even with challenges from COVID-19 and other factors involved with the $118 million stadium renovation project. The hurdle the construction crew is about to clear is installing the crown-truss that will help support the new roof.

“The piece of steel we just put up, the keystone piece, was 129,000 pounds — that’s over 60 tons,” Sala said. “We’re bolting it as we speak. By the end of tonight, the crown-truss will be complete.”

Construction has continued despite the closure of nonessential businesses in New York. Now, workers are practicing social distancing and following state regulations on wearing personal protective equipment. Sala admitted that it’s impossible to maintain the exact six feet of distance at all times, but they emphasize the importance of safety in every meeting, every day.

Sala said it’s been “tough” to get the workforce he needs, but they’re doing the best to maintain the schedule. Sala’s previously said up to 200 people make up the construction crew, which works “24 hours a day.”

Unusually harsh spring weather has also presented the construction crew with challenges. “These cranes couldn’t work with sustained winds over 27 miles per hour,” Sala said, and recent snow in April “definitely didn’t help.”

Syracuse also announced on Monday that it’s pausing new nonessential construction projects amid the financial stresses of COVID-19, but the Carrier Dome project is exempt because of its critical status to SU’s mission.

As for the current status of the roof replacement project, the old roof has been deflated and taken down. Wires associated with it have also been removed. New sound equipment, lights and a video board will hang from the next roof, features the crew plans to tackle first. A large crane inside the stadium is currently assisting that process, Sala said.

Work on an air conditioning system is ongoing, as well as upgrades for restrooms, concessions and accessibility. Sala said they’re also fortifying the existing stadium’s foundation with added concrete in the corners.

Factoring the potential impacts of COVID-19 on society is something Sala’s considering. Fans already have mobile tickets, so they don’t have to exchange something with an usher. The next Dome won’t have revolving doors, allowing for less physical contact. Making as many restroom amenities touch-less may be more valued in a post-coronavirus world.

“This summer, our training’s going to be based on many different things of what we had in the past,” Sala said. “But it’s something that’s in front of us. We’re working on it. We know it’s got to happen, and we’re ready to address it.”