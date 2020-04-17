All-American Emily Hawryschuk to return for 5th year with NCAA eligibility relief

Syracuse senior attack Emily Hawryschuk announced she will return for a fifth season, using an additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA following the cancellation of the 2020 season.

“It was just a few weeks ago I thought I had played my last game at Syracuse,” Hawryschuk said in a statement.

Individual schools decide whether to offer graduating seniors the chance to return with eligibility relief, and SU announced on Friday it will “support any senior from spring sports whose season was cut short and who wish to return.”

Hawryschuk finished the season second in the nation in goals with 39 and was named a first-team All-American in Inside Lacrosse’s end-of-season awards. Hawryschuk was one of two Syracuse players named to the final Tewaaraton Award watch list, along with defender Sarah Cooper.

Hawryschuk sits sixth all-time in both Syracuse points (249) and goals (205). In her statement, Hawryschuk said her four years so far at Syracuse were “an absolute dream come true,” but cited an opportunity to win a first NCAA Championship in program history played a role in her decision to return.

Hawryschuk joins starting goalie Asa Goldstock and defender Lila Nazarian as the senior members of the 2020 team who announced their intentions to return for the 2021 season.