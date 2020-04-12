Editorial Board: Justine Hastings, Ryan Golden are SA’s best future leaders

Editor’s note: The Daily Orange Editorial Board fielded statements from each campaign to discuss the issues and priorities of their campaigns and their planned student government leadership. The Daily Orange also co-hosted a debate with the candidates. Video of the debate is available here.

The Daily Orange Editorial Board endorses presidential candidate Justine Hastings and vice presidential candidate Ryan Golden to represent Syracuse University’s undergraduate student body during Student Association’s 64th legislative session.

All of this year’s candidates have demonstrated tenacity and professionalism through difficult circumstances. However, Hastings and Golden seem best prepared to enact substantive change for the student body amid a turbulent time in SU’s history.

Hastings and Golden have presented tangible plans of action to support marginalized communities and address campus accessibility. We commend their proposals to overhaul the sexual assault reporting process, to create an online portal through the Office of Disability Services for students to report violations and to allow students to declare preferred names on university records.

After a tumultuous academic year in which students protested SU administration’s response to hate incidents on campus, it is important to have student leaders who are willing and able to represent student interests in the face of opposition from the university. Hastings and Golden have committed to advocating for the demands of the #NotAgainSU movement. Their experience in advocacy and student government shows that they are best equipped to work closely with university administration on issues important to the student body.

Both Hastings and Golden have extensive leadership experience in student organizations and as resident advisers. Hastings, a dual secondary English education and English and textual studies major, has held leadership positions in Sigma Tau Delta and Pride Union. She was also awarded the 2020 Unsung Hero award for her commitment to her community. Golden, a triple major in policy studies, political science and religion, served in SA for several semesters and more recently in the University Senate.

Hastings and Golden have garnered support of more than 15 student leaders and organizations, including the Student African American Society, Muslim Student Association and Pride Union. Hastings and Golden have proven their willingness to advocate for marginalized communities by taking time to listen to students’ concerns.

The Editorial Board encourages Hastings and Golden to focus on the most actionable promises of their campaign. With their diverse background of experience, which includes more experience inside SA than any other campaign, Hastings and Golden have proven that they understand the inner workings of SA and can use that knowledge to best implement change quickly.

SA leadership will likely face unprecedented challenges this fall as the SU community and the world continue to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. We encourage Hastings and Golden to find realistic middle grounds in their policy proposals — such as freezing tuition — and facilitate realistic change through negotiation and common understanding with university administration.

All three campaigns this year have committed to supporting the student body no matter the result of the elections. We hope that each of these campaigns can continue to make their important voices heard and bring their ideas to fruition.

But overall, the Editorial Board is most confident in Hastings and Golden’s ability to spearhead necessary change that will better the student experience at such a pivotal moment in SU’s history.

